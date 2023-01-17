Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
3 things to do this weekend – January 20, 2023
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend.
Idaho State Journal
Senior Activity Center welcomes new board members
POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Idaho State Journal
Maughan, William Brent
Maughan William Brent Maughan Brent passed away suddenly at home in Soda Springs, ID on Jan 17, 2023 at age 83. He was the third son of William Guy Maughan and Laura Pearl Cornelison. He married Doris Alene Argyle of Bancroft on Jan 4, 1961. Brent is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gerald and Rex; sister, Sue; and great-grandson, Owen Gallegos. He is survived by his wife, Alene; children, Pam (Jim) Neuner of Kaysville, UT; Bret (Brenda) Maughan of Beaverdam, UT; Tracie (Mike) Rendon of Austin, TX; Eric (Yvette) Maughan of St. Petersburg, FL; and Jason (Marcie) Maughan of Honeyville, UT. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Brent enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He shared this love with his children, including them on frequent outings and instilling a genuine appreciation for wildlife, nature, and all of God's creations. Most recently, he enjoyed daily outings with his sweetheart, Alene, to find and observe the deer, wild turkeys, pheasants, and anything else they happened to come across. Together, they shared and enjoyed the beauty of the area he loved and called home for most of his life. A viewing will be Monday evening, Jan 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 E 2nd S, Soda Springs. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan 24, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 290 S 3rd W, Soda Springs, with a viewing from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Idaho State Journal
Carson, Glenda
Carson Glenda Carson 81, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend, made the decision that it was her time and left us on January 5, 2023. While she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2012, her passing was not related to her disease, but was related to a different emergency event. Glenda was born December 31, 1941, in Chico Hot Springs to Don and Marcia Packer. The family moved to Pocatello when she was still young. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960. In November of that same year she married Lyle Charles Carson. They had two Children, Mark Shayne Carson and Tamilyn Jill Carson. The majority of her working career was spent working in the credit card department of IB&T, but she eventually retire from Idaho State University's Early Learning Center. Besides her children, Glenda had two grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Carson, and Alex (Caitlyn) Carson, 1 1/2 great-grandchildren, Zayne (6) and Zyon, due February of 2023, "granddogs", and nieces and nephews, and her "favorite child" David Moore. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Sandy and Terry, her son, two nieces and two nephews, and her four-legged loves, Chloe and Zoe. There will not be a service, but there will be a Celebration of Life in the spring. The family would like to thank the amazing nurses at PMC ICU, and especially Jayne, Britany, and Jill. You made mom's and the family's time in ICU so special and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to any animal rescue organization or to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org.
One dead after SUV and car collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County. A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt. The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
3 things to know this morning – January 20, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
BLM seeks public input about grant applications for trail improvements
POCATELLO — The Bureau of Land Management in Pocatello is asking the public for feedback about two grants it is seeking from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, according to a press release. The funding from both grants equals about $15,000. BLM plans to use the money for upgrading trails, replacing markers and kiosks, purchasing materials and hiring a park manager. BLM is asking the public for feedback on which upgrades should be given a higher priority. ...
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record
It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Road salt helps but also hurts our vehicles
Idaho Falls Public Works uses salt to help remove any excess ice and snow off the roads, but it can also come at the expense of our own vehicles.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in gruesome stabbing murder appears in Bingham County court
BLACKFOOT — Gruesome photos and videos were on display in a Bingham County courtroom Thursday as prosecutors worked to tell the story of a man who was killed in his Blackfoot apartment last November. Melissa Perkes, 35, is charged with second-degree murder after Jace Williams, 37, was found stabbed...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
