ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ top news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?. Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates. ⬛...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top NJ news stories for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy