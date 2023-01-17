Read full article on original website
Fantastic … another scam New Jersey residents should be aware of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
Fake good Samaritan in alligator case deserves a break (Opinion)
Nothing in New Jersey is to be believed anymore. Remember McGreevey? Remember Katie McClure and the ran out of gas homeless scam? Abscam?. Well now it turns out this week’s story about a three foot alligator being found abandoned in the cold by a good Samaritan wasn’t true.
NJ top news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?. Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates. ⬛...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Will East Brunswick join these NJ districts adding an Islamic holiday to calendar?
EAST BRUNSWICK — Muslim residents have urged the township Board of Education to add the religion’s major holidays to the school calendar. In Arabic, Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast.” There are two such major festivities in the Islamic calendar — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
Top NJ news stories for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Hillsborough, NJ cops save teen after cardiac arrest
The Dad of a 15-year-old high school athlete called the show on Wednesday to thank three Hillsborough cops who he credits with saving his son Jonathan's life. Jonathan collapsed during a high school basketball game. Jonathan was in cardiac arrest and the officers had no time to lose. Officers Tiana...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
New Jersey celebrates the Fig Newton on National Fig Newton Day
Last Monday, Jan. 16 was national Fig Newton Day. It’s not listed as a national holiday but in my humble opinion, it should. I love Fig Newtons but just to be politically correct, Nabisco, the company that makes these beautiful masterpieces dropped the word Fig from Fig Newtons in 2012. More on that later.
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran
Embattled New York congressman George Santos says he has "no clue" who Richard Osthoff is. Osthoff is a US Navy Veteran who lives in Freehold. He says he met Santos in 2015, although at the time Santos was going by the name Anthony Devolder. It was Devolder (Santos) who promised...
New Jersey has the oldest hotel in America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
Why are there red balls on powerlines in New Jersey?
I've been a curious person from the time I was a little kid. When I was younger and on the carousel in Seaside Heights and all the other children were waving to their parents, I was trying to figure things out. Where is the music coming from? How is this...
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
