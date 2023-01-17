In tight games, free throws can be the difference between success and failure. That truth was made evident in the West Perry girls’ 41-39 home loss to Waynesboro on Jan. 13. Senior Alexsa Frederick stepped to the line for a one-and-one with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the front end clanked off the back of the rim and the Mustang losing streak reached six games dropping their season record to 6-7.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO