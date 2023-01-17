Read full article on original website
Malachi Thomas pours in 21 points to lead Milton Hershey past Mifflin County in MPC Keystone play
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to a 78-52 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Mifflin County. Thomas got help from Larry Onabonwo who had 13 points and Adam Rosa with 12 more. Tagg Silfies and Landon Eichhorn scored 11...
Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41
The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
Youthful Central Dauphin throws ‘best half of the season’ at Altoona to take command of Commonwealth
Perhaps Randy Gambelunghe even surprised himself at halftime Friday. But there was Central Dauphin’s longtime girls basketball coach offering these words to his Rams.
Middletown girls basketball gets past Boiling Springs in an MPC Capital Division game
The Middletown boys basketball team defeated Boiling Springs, 41-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. Jayla Koser and Syncere Matthews paced the Blue Raiders attack with 10 points each. Allie Huber added 8 points and grabbed 10 boards. Molly Starner was the game’s high scorer for Boiling...
Central Dauphin’s Senior Night marked by wild 24-0 run, revenge win over Altoona
Central Dauphin now holds the blueprint for celebrating Senior Night. The Rams quickly faded an early advantage by visiting Altoona Friday by scoring 24 consecutive points, leading to a resounding 49-30 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory.
Mia Libby, Rylee Henson help lift Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops over Shippensburg
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team hit six 3-point goals in the first half that built an 18-point lead en route to a convincing 54-33 victory over Shippensburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mia Libby scored 15 points and took down 7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Rylee Henson...
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines makes his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines has found his college football home, and he will be making a position change, too. The Eagles senior standout told PennLive that he is headed to Millersville to play wide receiver. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose...
Marissa Gingrich, Amelia Leister propel Mifflin County girls past Milton Hershey 70-48
Mifflin County (9-2) used a decisive second-quarter rally to build a sizable lead en route to a 70-48 victory over divisional foe Milton Hershey (6-6) Friday. The Huskies led 13-11 by the end of the second quarter and used a 22-6 second quarter to stretch the lead. Marissa Gingrich and...
Cedar Cliff girls hoops cruise past Hershey to keep undefeated campaign rolling
Cedar Cliff (15-0) used a well-balanced offensive outing to secure an emphatic 57-19 divisional victory over Hershey (0-15) Friday. The Colts led 28-6 by halftime and never faltered. The Colts saw 13 different players tally points, led by a 9-point outing from Olivia Jones. Teammates Lydia Kaercher and Alexis Buie...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 21, 2023
CD East at Reading, 10 a.m. East Juniata at Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Perry girls clip Gettysburg 41-37 in spirited MPC Colonial showdown
West Perry (7-8) and Gettysburg (1-15) battled back and forth, but the Mustangs ultimately prevailed in a tightly-contested 41-37 overtime battle. The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 4-0 in the overtime stanza to seal the ‘W’. Allison Yoder netted 19 points to power the Mustangs offensively. Teammate Alexsa Frederick...
Alex Dorta, Eli Becker help Palmyra slip past Red Land
LEWISBERRY — For a while Friday it seemed like Red Land and Palmyra might play all night. They didn’t go at it that long, but they did go into overtime, and Palmyra’s resilience on the defensive end and veteran leadership from Alex Dorta and Eli Becker led it to a 57-50 win.
Christian School of York girls hoops edge Conestoga Christian 39-33
Christian School of York (13-1) kept its impressive campaign rolling with a 39-33 victory against Conestoga Christian Friday. Rylie Bell led the Defenders with 17 points, while teammate Linda Brown netted 14 points in the win. The Defenders are back in action tomorrow when they host Marian Catholic at 1...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown earns fifth scholarship offer from MAC school
Kevin Brown has seen his recruitment blow up in recent weeks, and the trend continued on Thursday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman lineman announced on Twitter that Kent State had extended an offer to him, the fifth scholarship chance he’s received so far this Winter.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke receives fourth offer from ACC program
It’s been a busy week in the Mid-Penn football recruiting scene, and that definitely applies to Elias Coke. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman wide receiver picked up his third offer of the week—and fourth overall—on Friday, announcing on Twitter...
Juniata girls basketball rallies in fourth quarter to tie; goes on to defeat Newport in double OT
The Juniata girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime -- and then double overtime -- and eventually defeated Newport, 40-37, Friday night. Mariska Beward was the game-high scorer for Juniata with 15 points and Haley Mummah scored nine points -- all in the fourth...
Susquenita girls down Newport 41-18 to run win streak to 6
The Susquenita girls basketball team claimed their sixth win in a row by downing Newport 41-18 on Jan. 12 to run their record to 9-2. The Blackhawks used strong early shooting (12 of 29 in the first half) and a stifling defense (30 generated turnovers) to seize control over the Buffaloes.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke gets his third college offer
Make that three college offers for Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke. Coke said Thursday that he added an offer from Kent State. That comes just two days after the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder added Toledo to his list. He also claims an offer from West Virginia. Coke caught 25 passes for...
Missed shots lead to frustrating Mustang defeat
In tight games, free throws can be the difference between success and failure. That truth was made evident in the West Perry girls’ 41-39 home loss to Waynesboro on Jan. 13. Senior Alexsa Frederick stepped to the line for a one-and-one with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the front end clanked off the back of the rim and the Mustang losing streak reached six games dropping their season record to 6-7.
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights
Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
