Camp Hill, PA

PennLive.com

Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41

The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Alex Dorta, Eli Becker help Palmyra slip past Red Land

LEWISBERRY — For a while Friday it seemed like Red Land and Palmyra might play all night. They didn’t go at it that long, but they did go into overtime, and Palmyra’s resilience on the defensive end and veteran leadership from Alex Dorta and Eli Becker led it to a 57-50 win.
PALMYRA, PA
Missed shots lead to frustrating Mustang defeat

In tight games, free throws can be the difference between success and failure. That truth was made evident in the West Perry girls’ 41-39 home loss to Waynesboro on Jan. 13. Senior Alexsa Frederick stepped to the line for a one-and-one with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the front end clanked off the back of the rim and the Mustang losing streak reached six games dropping their season record to 6-7.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights

Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
