Shapiro’s ethics reforms slightly loosens gift ban to allow for ‘reasonableness’
Gov. Josh Shapiro is introducing a sense of “reasonableness” into the gift ban he is imposing on employees who work under his jurisdiction. No longer is accepting a bottle of water, a cup of coffee, a box lunch or items of de minimis value considered a violation. Neither would be the education secretary accepting a T-shirt from students bearing their school’s logo.
Pa. House speaker to turn to the public for ideas on ending partisan gridlock
With the state House of Representatives stuck in a partisan gridlock, House Speaker Mark Rozzi has decided to launch a statewide listening tour to gather input on how to address it and deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years,...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Please share your methane emissions concerns to the EPA | PennLive letters
One in ten Pennsylvanians live within a half-mile of an oil well, putting them at greater risk of exposure to harmful pollutants, such as methane, that can seriously impact their health. Methane is a significant contributor to climate change and can cause smog that is linked to respiratory issues and damages the lungs. Pennsylvania ranks second highest in the nation for methane emissions and this must be reduced immediately.
Homes in these Pa. cities are among the fastest selling in the U.S.
The U.S. housing market has cooled but it remains a seller’s market. That’s especially true in some places where housing inventory continues to move fast, and there are several Pennsylvania cities where that’s happening. Stacker recent used data from Redfin to compile a list of metros where...
Girl donates lanternfly collection to Yale after alleged racial profiling by N.J. neighbor
The Yale Peabody Museum Entomology Division now has spotted lanternfly specimens for scientists to use for research thanks to Bobbi Wilson, the 9-year-old girl from New Jersey whose neighbor called the police on her last October while she was doing her part to rid the state of the invasive species.
Pa. woman charged with killing, dismembering her parents with chainsaw: reports
A Pennsylvania woman is being accused of killing her parents after police found their dismembered bodies in their Montgomery County home, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer, WPVI and NBC10. Verity Beck, 49, of Rydal, is being charged with first-degree and third-degree murder in the deaths of her mother...
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Women in rural areas need more information on cervical cancer | Opinion
This past November, I spoke with a 32-year-old mom at the daycare where I work part time in Camden, a small town in rural Wilcox County in Alabama’s Black Belt. I shared information on cervical cancer prevention and the HPV vaccine, which protects against several types of cancer. I was shocked that this mom, who regularly attends medical appointments and visits her OB-GYN, had never heard of the vaccine.
Mega Millions $20 million jackpot (01/20/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was a mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot last Friday and someone else in New York won again on Tuesday night. So tonight, Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has already reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Police investigate but release no details about locker room incident at Pa. high school
SOUTH COVENTRY — A week after an incident at Owen J. Roberts High School set social media abuzz, officials are releasing few details about the matter. State police have confirmed they are investigating the Jan. 13 incident and that it involves a student teacher.
6-year-old child who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’ and gun he used was ‘secured’: family
NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred. Also...
