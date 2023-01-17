ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro’s ethics reforms slightly loosens gift ban to allow for ‘reasonableness’

Gov. Josh Shapiro is introducing a sense of “reasonableness” into the gift ban he is imposing on employees who work under his jurisdiction. No longer is accepting a bottle of water, a cup of coffee, a box lunch or items of de minimis value considered a violation. Neither would be the education secretary accepting a T-shirt from students bearing their school’s logo.
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
Please share your methane emissions concerns to the EPA | PennLive letters

One in ten Pennsylvanians live within a half-mile of an oil well, putting them at greater risk of exposure to harmful pollutants, such as methane, that can seriously impact their health. Methane is a significant contributor to climate change and can cause smog that is linked to respiratory issues and damages the lungs. Pennsylvania ranks second highest in the nation for methane emissions and this must be reduced immediately.
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Women in rural areas need more information on cervical cancer | Opinion

This past November, I spoke with a 32-year-old mom at the daycare where I work part time in Camden, a small town in rural Wilcox County in Alabama’s Black Belt. I shared information on cervical cancer prevention and the HPV vaccine, which protects against several types of cancer. I was shocked that this mom, who regularly attends medical appointments and visits her OB-GYN, had never heard of the vaccine.
CAMDEN, AL
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
