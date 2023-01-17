Rachel Nichols Developing ‘Headliners’ Interview Series for Showtime/Paramount, Contributing to CBS Basketball Coverage (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Some of the WNBA's top players could be on the move when free agency opens
WNBA free agency doesn't officially begin until Saturday, but the player movement started earlier this week when the New York Liberty traded for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton in a blockbuster deal. Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb called the acquisition of Jones a "can't-miss opportunity." The Liberty sent...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Houston Chronicle
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Houston Chronicle
Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando dies at 78
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78. According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.
Houston Chronicle
Are Houston Astros stars Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker MVP value bets?
The Houston Astros face an uphill climb if they want to take home the franchise's third Most Valuable Player award in 2023. The American League projects to be stacked at the top once again, with New York's historic slugger Aaron Judge joining a pair of otherworldly talents in Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani could arguably be the MVP favorite entering every season at this point, and if healthy, Mike Trout should make a push for the award.
Houston Chronicle
Key Rockets players expected to miss Timberwolves game due to injury
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Friday he doesn’t expect point guard Kevin Porter Jr. or forward Jabari Smith Jr. to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night due to a pair of injuries. Porter is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to a left foot...
Comments / 0