Rachel Nichols Developing ‘Headliners’ Interview Series for Showtime/Paramount, Contributing to CBS Basketball Coverage (EXCLUSIVE)

The Houston Astros face an uphill climb if they want to take home the franchise's third Most Valuable Player award in 2023. The American League projects to be stacked at the top once again, with New York's historic slugger Aaron Judge joining a pair of otherworldly talents in Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani could arguably be the MVP favorite entering every season at this point, and if healthy, Mike Trout should make a push for the award.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO