Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting. Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigators provide update on Hadley hit-and-run that injured teenager

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged into the investigation of a hit-and-run in Hadley that occurred back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. Western Mass News learned during Friday’s press conference that investigators are still searching for the driver of a white cargo van who...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

Campbell Keenan, 12, of Southampton reeled in a great white shark while on vacation in Florida. A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman. Updated: 21 hours ago. The expanded search for a missing...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police use K9s, drones to resume ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Law enforcement resumed their search Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman last seen nearly two weeks ago. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers joined local police in resuming the search for missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee in the woods around her Brookfield home Saturday. They added that they plan to search along Routes 9 and 148, as well.
BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Ware man arrested on gun charges

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. After an investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Darrion Bucknam. It was determined the firearm used in this incident was actually a BB gun. Bucknam is now facing several charges including...
WARE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike

Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
ASHLAND, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT

