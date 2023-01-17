Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilbraham man charged with allegedly extorting East Longmeadow youth swim coach in social media scam
A Wilbraham man has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion for allegedly shaking down two men over purported online interactions with a fictional underage girl, according to the defendant’s lawyer. One of the victims includes an East Longmeadow youth swim coach, court records show. Giancarlo Daniele, 18,...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting. Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle...
Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Springfield shooting
An 18-year-old Springfield man suspected of an Orange Street shooting is facing charges following his arrest on Thursday. A ShotSpotter alerted the Springfield Police Department at 3:35 a.m. Thursday to a shooting at the 0-100 block of Orange Street. Police found a car struck by gunfire but no victims were reported.
Wilbraham man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping
A Wilbraham man was arrested for an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Waterbury man arrested for Jewett City armed robbery
The suspect demanded money, but fled on foot before stealing money or merchandise. Detectives identified the suspect as Charlie Snowfly, 42 , of Waterbury. He faces charges including robbery and threatening.
WCVB
Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
westernmassnews.com
Investigators provide update on Hadley hit-and-run that injured teenager
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged into the investigation of a hit-and-run in Hadley that occurred back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. Western Mass News learned during Friday’s press conference that investigators are still searching for the driver of a white cargo van who...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
Campbell Keenan, 12, of Southampton reeled in a great white shark while on vacation in Florida. A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman. Updated: 21 hours ago. The expanded search for a missing...
westernmassnews.com
Police use K9s, drones to resume ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Law enforcement resumed their search Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman last seen nearly two weeks ago. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers joined local police in resuming the search for missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee in the woods around her Brookfield home Saturday. They added that they plan to search along Routes 9 and 148, as well.
State Police K-9 Tucker helps find suspect in Holyoke
State Police were called to assist Holyoke Police Monday afternoon in finding a domestic assault suspect that ran into the woods near Kennedy Circle.
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
westernmassnews.com
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
westernmassnews.com
Ware man arrested on gun charges
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. After an investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Darrion Bucknam. It was determined the firearm used in this incident was actually a BB gun. Bucknam is now facing several charges including...
westernmassnews.com
Efforts underway to make Hadley crosswalk safer after October hit-and-run
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in the hit-and-run of a 13-year-old boy in October has not yet been found and now, we are getting answers on what is being done to improve the crosswalk where it happened. The incident left the teen seriously injured. The vehicle fled the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
West Springfield Police saved dozens of lives from drug overdoses in 2022
The West Springfield Police Department reports that in 2022, they saved 52 lives using naloxone during drug overdose incidents.
Man dead in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
