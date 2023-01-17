ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ALL LIVES MATTER
3d ago

I've been riding motorcycles for 47 years I'm still learning I think the problem is these recruits are airmen are getting extra money going out buying motorcycles thinking they can do what they see on YouTube videos and that's all they're dying you never quit learning riding the motorcycle

Reply
14
Come on, man!!
3d ago

What relevance does a screenshot from the Lt. Nazario v. Windsor traffic stop have in this publication?

Reply(3)
4
Element115
2d ago

There is not a motorcycle problem, its is plain and simple, they have a leadership problem.

Reply
5
