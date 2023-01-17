Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
thechampaignroom.com
‘They were tougher’: TJD, Indiana run Illinois out of the building
CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.
Cardinals join Colts, Broncos as a potential Dan Quinn suitor
The Arizona Cardinals could be experiencing quite a bit of turnover after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign. They have already moved on from their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, and general manager, Steve Keim, and while they have already hired Monti Ossenfort to replace Keim, the team’s head coaching search is still underway. One potential target […] The post Cardinals join Colts, Broncos as a potential Dan Quinn suitor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
News Channel Nebraska
Coach Osborne a 'game-time' decision as witness in Regent Stark's trial
As one of the state’s top elected officials stands trial accused of a Class IV Felony and facing up to two years in prison, legendary NU football coach Tom Osborne is on the sidelines listed as a possible witness. NU Regent Jack Stark, a sports psychologist and part of...
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report; two arrested for drug trafficking
(Cass Co) Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Bernard Ewertz III and 47-year-old David Headley, both of Log Lane Village, Colorado, were arrested Tuesday. Ewertz was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Control of a Firearm and Drug Trafficking. Headley was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking. Both men are being held in the Cass County Jail.
