Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
LINCOLN, NE
thechampaignroom.com

‘They were tougher’: TJD, Indiana run Illinois out of the building

CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals join Colts, Broncos as a potential Dan Quinn suitor

The Arizona Cardinals could be experiencing quite a bit of turnover after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign. They have already moved on from their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, and general manager, Steve Keim, and while they have already hired Monti Ossenfort to replace Keim, the team’s head coaching search is still underway. One potential target […] The post Cardinals join Colts, Broncos as a potential Dan Quinn suitor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
klin.com

Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash

(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report; two arrested for drug trafficking

(Cass Co) Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Bernard Ewertz III and 47-year-old David Headley, both of Log Lane Village, Colorado, were arrested Tuesday. Ewertz was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Control of a Firearm and Drug Trafficking. Headley was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking. Both men are being held in the Cass County Jail.
CASS COUNTY, IA
