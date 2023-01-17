ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking virus refunds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed by then-University of North Carolina students seeking tuition, housing and fee refunds when in-person instruction was canceled during the 2020 spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Several students at UNC system campuses and a parent who paid to enroll her daughter contend they deserve pro-rated reimbursements when system campuses were shuttered in March 2020 and instruction was transferred online. The plaintiffs also wanted similar refunds for other students within the 17-campus system who were affected.

The General Assembly passed a law in 2020 that gave public and private colleges immunity from pandemic-related legal claims for tuition and fees for acts occurring after a COVID-19 emergency was announced until June 1 of that year.

The law weighed heavily in Tuesday’s unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud wrote that the plaintiffs alleged adequately that they had implied contracts with the UNC system for academic and related services. But the 2020 law was constitutional as applied to the lawsuit claims, Stroud wrote, meaning the case was barred from moving forward.

The appeals court upheld a June 2021 decision by Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson, Jr., who had sided with the UNC Board of Governors — the lawsuit defendants — and dismissed the case. But he had not described his reasoning, according to Tuesday’s opinion, which was agreed to by Judges Allegra Collins and Jeffery Carpenter.

In an opinion written by Stroud in October in a separate matter, a Court of Appeals panel ruled that other UNC students could continue their lawsuit seeking monetary damages for fees they paid before in-person fall 2020 classes were canceled due to COVID-19. The 2020 legal immunity law didn’t apply here because the alleged damages happened outside its time limitations. The state Supreme Court hasn’t yet ruled on a request by the UNC board to hear an appeal in that case.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court finds no discrimination in prosecutors' removal of 2 Hispanic jurors

Colorado's second-highest court has declined to find Weld County prosecutors engaged in unconstitutional racial discrimination by dismissing two Hispanic men from serving on a Hispanic defendant's jury. Jurors convicted Javier Hernandez-Martinez in 2018 on three drug distribution charges and he received a four-year prison sentence. On appeal, Hernandez-Martinez argued the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Week

How a Supreme Court ruling could make it harder for disabled students to resolve problems

The Supreme Court is hearing a case that could affect the lives of disabled students all over the country. Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools (2023) concerns whether a student seeking to sue under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) would need to "exhaust administrative proceedings" for one of the laws before pursuing the other.  The case surrounds 23-year-old deaf student Miguel Perez, who attended a Michigan public school where he was not given a qualified sign-language interpreter. Come time for graduation, the school informed him that he only qualified for a certificate of completion and...
STURGIS, MI
Law & Crime

Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.

After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
ARIZONA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process

Though the Montana Supreme Court issued an order that tried to clarify an ongoing dispute over changing the gender designation on a Montana birth certificate, it may have been easier for the high court to use a white board instead of paper for the decision. In a case that has twisted, turned and lurched, a […] The post Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Washington Examiner

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Minnesota home equity question

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hear a 94-year-old woman’s case challenging the constitutionality of Minnesota laws that allow local governments to take the entire value of a home as payment for smaller property tax debts. Geraldine Tyler moved out of her...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy