reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
Provincetown’s Iconic Lobster Pot Restaurant Goes Up for Sale
One of Cape Cod’s most iconic restaurants is on the market, as the Lobster Pot in Provincetown has been listed for sale. The two-level waterfront property, with its spectacular view of Provincetown Harbor, is where celebrity chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain got his start as a dishwasher. The...
iheart.com
Owner Of Edaville Railroad In Carver Unveils Plans To Build On Site Housing
CARVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The show will go on for Edaville Railroad for years to come, as the owner of the amusement park in Carver announces plans for seven housing complexes to be built on the property. In total, the project will result in 300 apartment units available at varying rates.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health
FALMOUTH – After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, a local doctor explained some of the impacts the virus can have on the heart. Dr. John Hostetter, Cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center located at Falmouth Hospital, said that negative effects to the heart are typically seen in more severe […] The post Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
capecod.com
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
capeandislands.org
Vineyard Wind cable makes landfall; substation nearly 70 percent complete
Ian Campbell of Vineyard Wind explains work done Tuesday to pull electrical cable from near-shore waters through a conduit under Covell's Beach in Barnstable. At right is the cable, in a trench held open by a temporary retaining wall. The wall and metal stanchions holding the cable will be removed before the trench is filled. Campbell is the company's senior environmental permit and compliance manager.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
More than a decade later, New Bedford native’s killer remains at large
It's been more than 12 years since Paul Vasconcellos Jr. was shot and killed outside his Rochester home.
Test drive gone wrong led to serious Warwick crash, victim’s brother says
What began as a Facebook Marketplace sale turned tragic Thursday when the potential buyer crashed the seller's car during a test drive.
