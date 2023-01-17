Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Fishing in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Beaches in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Related
WEAR
Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
WEAR
$2.7 million locker room facility coming to Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $2.7 million locker room facility will be coming to the Ashton Brosnaham Park's soccer complex. Escambia County commissioners approved the contract with AAA Affordable Structures Thursday morning. The soccer complex is home for various sporting events, group meetings and other community activities. Last fall, the complex...
WEAR
Lakeview Center in Pensacola having trouble filling mental health positions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Dozens of agencies across Northwest Florida are teaming up to help tackle issues surrounding mental health and substance abuse in our community. The Lakeview Center is a part of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida. This team of local agencies represents just about every part...
WEAR
Family, friends gather for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond's funeral in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends gathered at Barrancas National Cemetery Friday to bid their final farewells to a much loved veteran. Frank Emond was serving in the Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Pennsylvania when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Emond told the story many times at community events. He died...
WEAR
Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
WEAR
Eglin Air Force Base working to bring family care to Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base is developing a proposal to build a military family care complex in Crestview. The Eglin Test and Training Complex is home to thousands of military members from all branches. For several years, members of the Army's 7th Special...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to host self-defense classes
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a self-defense class Saturday. It's for women and children to learn self-dense tactics. It will be held at two separate locations -- Emerald Coast Martial Arts in Fort Walton Beach and Gordon Martial Arts in Crestview. The first class...
WEAR
Pensacola Police Department adds more patrol officers downtown
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is adding more patrol officers to the downtown area. The department has had two officers on foot patrol. Now they'll have four. The Pensacola City Council approved the expense Tuesday night. "They have done a phenomenal job as far as finding problems and...
WEAR
January proclaimed 'Corporal Ray Hamilton Month' in Mary Esther
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Mary Esther City Council proclaimed Tuesday that January will now be known as "Corporal Ray Hamilton Month," in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton who lost his life on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence call. Mary Esther City Councilmember...
WEAR
Petition aims to stop alleged funeral home suspect from being buried at Barrancas cemetery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into corpse abuse allegations against a funeral home worker, there is a new fight underway. A military veteran has created an online petition to stop the alleged suspect, who is also a veteran, from being buried at...
WEAR
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
WEAR
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist pleads no contest to charges of inappropriately touching patients
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles will not head to trial for charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. Stamitoles, 65, entered a plea of no contest Friday morning. He will now be sentenced next Friday. Stamitoles was already convicted in October of inappropriately...
WEAR
Alleged victim reacts to Pensacola dentist Stamitoles' plea of no contest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is new reaction Friday to a change in plea from the Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients. Dr. Charles Stamitoles will no longer head to trial for three misdemeanor cases after pleading no contest. Stamitoles' attorney told the court his client is humiliated, and wants...
WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
WEAR
Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
WEAR
Deputies: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Escambia County Dollar General
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Escambia County on Wednesday, according to deputies. The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Dollar General on Lillian Highway. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded for an armed robbery. A woman was reportedly walking...
WEAR
Residents raise concerns about continued sewage spills into Escambia Bay
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Utilities Authority says repair work on a sewer main in Escambia County caused raw sewage to leak out of manholes at the Cyprus Point East community on Escambia Bay. The people who live in the community say some of that sewage leaked into the...
WEAR
2 new members elected to serve on Holley-Navarre Water System Board of Directors
HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- Two new members will serve amongst the Holley-Navarre Water System Board of Directors after an election was held Tuesday night. David Crumbley and Michael Matthews gathered the most votes during Wednesday night's election. They will now fill two of the six seats that make up the board.
WEAR
Latest fatal crash near Highway 90 construction creates safety concerns
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information was released Thursday on Wednesday's deadly crash on Highway 90 heading into Pace. State troopers say the accident was a chain reaction. A pickup truck rear-ended a car, just west of Woodbine Road, around 2 p.m. The driver of the car was killed...
Comments / 0