Pensacola, FL

Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
PENSACOLA, FL
$2.7 million locker room facility coming to Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $2.7 million locker room facility will be coming to the Ashton Brosnaham Park's soccer complex. Escambia County commissioners approved the contract with AAA Affordable Structures Thursday morning. The soccer complex is home for various sporting events, group meetings and other community activities. Last fall, the complex...
PENSACOLA, FL
Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Eglin Air Force Base working to bring family care to Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base is developing a proposal to build a military family care complex in Crestview. The Eglin Test and Training Complex is home to thousands of military members from all branches. For several years, members of the Army's 7th Special...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to host self-defense classes

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a self-defense class Saturday. It's for women and children to learn self-dense tactics. It will be held at two separate locations -- Emerald Coast Martial Arts in Fort Walton Beach and Gordon Martial Arts in Crestview. The first class...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola Police Department adds more patrol officers downtown

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is adding more patrol officers to the downtown area. The department has had two officers on foot patrol. Now they'll have four. The Pensacola City Council approved the expense Tuesday night. "They have done a phenomenal job as far as finding problems and...
PENSACOLA, FL
January proclaimed 'Corporal Ray Hamilton Month' in Mary Esther

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Mary Esther City Council proclaimed Tuesday that January will now be known as "Corporal Ray Hamilton Month," in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton who lost his life on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence call. Mary Esther City Councilmember...
MARY ESTHER, FL
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
DESTIN, FL
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
DESTIN, FL
Alleged victim reacts to Pensacola dentist Stamitoles' plea of no contest

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is new reaction Friday to a change in plea from the Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients. Dr. Charles Stamitoles will no longer head to trial for three misdemeanor cases after pleading no contest. Stamitoles' attorney told the court his client is humiliated, and wants...
PENSACOLA, FL
Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
CRESTVIEW, FL

