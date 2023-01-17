ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

North Carolina man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying $30 scratch-off

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Todd bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

‘Life-changing’: North Carolina man plans to help grandchildren with $1 million lottery win off forgotten ticket

When Todd arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,509.

