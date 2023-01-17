Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
OKC convenience store employee attacked at drive-thru, police seeking answers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say a suspect attacked an employee at a convenience store and no one has been arrested. David Hester says he was working at Discount Beer and Tobacco when a customer started honking their horn in the drive through line. "We were...
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Oklahoma man killed after allegedly trying to burglarize …. A 35-year-old man is now dead after police say he broke into a local ice cream shop and was confronted by the owner. Ivon Adams...
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
okcfox.com
Norman police investigating after business owner allegedly guns down burglary suspect
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating after a business owner allegedly shot and killed a burglary suspect. Police said they responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
news9.com
Del City Police Identify Suspect In Connection To Basketball Game Shooting
Del City Police have identified the man accused of firing gunshots after a basketball game Tuesday night. Police said Chazz Doolin has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on the complaint of possession of a weapon on school property. Police said he was initially arrested on...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Police warning of rise in ‘distraction’ style thefts
Authorities in Moore say they have seen a rise in the number of 'distraction' style thefts at stores in the metro.
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
Teenager Taken Into Custody After Brief Standoff In SE OKC
A teenager who ran from authorities, stole a truck, and then ran into a home in southeast Oklahoma City was taken into custody Thursday night, deputies said. Authorities told News 9 the incident started when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a teen, who ran into a wooded area.
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of assault at OKC convenience store's drive-thru
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting a convenience store owner and striking a vehicle with a blunt object during an incident last week in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said that two vehicles were stopped at the drive-thru of...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Authorities search for assault, kidnapping and robbery suspect
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it's looking for a suspect who allegedly took part in assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a Stroud woman.
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting Outside Bar
A woman was arrested for allegedly hiding evidence related to a deadly New Year's Day shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as 22-year-old Daniel Howard. Investigators named Destiny Adams, 21, in court documents as the charged shooter’s accomplice. Police said Adams first...
Suspect in shooting following Oklahoma basketball game has been arrested
By Ty Loftis Following the tragic shooting that sent one man to the hospital following Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City Millwood and Del City, an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Police have identified an 18-year-old male suspect who they believe is responsible for ...
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
‘Goodness Gracious!’ Seminole Police Dept. discover 222 marijuana plants during traffic stop
Officers said they knew something was fishy when the driver started explaining himself.
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrested for drug crimes in two days, Stillwater police say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Three people were arrested in two days for drug-related crimes in Stillwater, police said. On Jan. 12 Rocky Bradford was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of 6 grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine, Stillwater police said in a statement.
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
