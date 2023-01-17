ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Oklahoma man killed after allegedly trying to burglarize …. A 35-year-old man is now dead after police say he broke into a local ice cream shop and was confronted by the owner. Ivon Adams...
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three arrested for drug crimes in two days, Stillwater police say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Three people were arrested in two days for drug-related crimes in Stillwater, police said. On Jan. 12 Rocky Bradford was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of 6 grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine, Stillwater police said in a statement.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

