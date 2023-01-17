Read full article on original website
City of Kalamazoo to go red for American Heart Month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and various iconic landmarks are set to turn red during February to raise awareness of the Go Red for Women campaign. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 3 as “Wear Red Day,” Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson emphasized the importance of the community rallying to fight heart disease, which remains the number one killer of women worldwide.
Front porch of a house in Kalamazoo destroyed as two vehicle crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were hurt and a house was damaged after a pair of vehicles collided and smashed into the home in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Kalamazoo Thursday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the front porch of the house...
VIDEO: Firefighters make dramatic rescue before train hits vehicle on tracks in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man involved in a two vehicle crash that left his Jeep straddling railroad tracks in Portage Friday morning was rescued from his vehicle just before it was hit by a train. Around 6:20 a.m., the Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to...
Eight local students receive Youth Social Justice Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners say their favorite meeting of the year comes when they get to hand out Youth Social Justice Awards. They did it this week, the same week the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The awards are sponsored by eight businesses...
Lansing man accused in fatal Kalamazoo shooting last November headed to trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing man will stand trial for open murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last November. 29-year-old Damien Lang was ordered to stand trial Wednesday by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
