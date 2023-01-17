Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Giants vs. Eagles Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Watch The 2023 NFL Playoffs Online
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the second round of the NFL playoffs! Anything can happen when division rivals square off in the playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with the NFC’s best record (14-3), while the Giants ended the year with a respectable 9-7-1 mark. Philadelphia defeated New York in both their meetings this season (a 48-22 victory in Week 14 and a 22-16 win in Week 18), but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley didn’t play in Week 18. Can Jalen Hurts and company win their third game of the season against the Giants, or will...
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
Comments / 0