The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the second round of the NFL playoffs! Anything can happen when division rivals square off in the playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with the NFC’s best record (14-3), while the Giants ended the year with a respectable 9-7-1 mark. Philadelphia defeated New York in both their meetings this season (a 48-22 victory in Week 14 and a 22-16 win in Week 18), but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley didn’t play in Week 18. Can Jalen Hurts and company win their third game of the season against the Giants, or will...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO