Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: It’s time for CT hospitals and clinics to expand health care coverage for our immigrant communities
Obtaining health insurance in Connecticut as an immigrant and minority can be difficult. One of the services Connecticut hospitals and clinics fail to adequately offer is interpretation and translation for non-English native speakers. More than 46 million people in the United States do not speak English as their primary language, and more than 21 million speak English less than “very well.”
publicnewsservice.org
CT Educators Want Prompt Action to End Teacher Shortage
Connecticut, along with most of the United States, faces a teacher shortage. The shortage has caused class sizes to increase and teachers to experience burnout more quickly. In a 2022 Gallup poll, 44% of K-through-12 teachers said "burnt out" is how they feel. Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education...
Journal Inquirer
CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home
The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
New study shows Connecticut educators visiting students decreased chronic absenteeism
(WTNH) – Chronic absenteeism has been a big problem in Connecticut schools in the wake of COVID-19. A new study released by the Department of Education shows educators have found a way to help more children get to class. When COVID-19 sent students home at the start of the pandemic, Connecticut educators say they noticed […]
Connecticut’s economic outlook for 2023: Where are all the workers?
Connecticut's economic outlook for 2023 was top of mind on Thursday as the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) hosted hundreds of business leaders at the Hartford Marriott.
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among other factors.
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 6 CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in six of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Connecticut group pushes for earned income tax credit for those in poverty
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The statewide coalition Recovery for All called on the Connecticut legislature Thursday to adopt the Equity Agenda, which includes a permanent, earned income tax credit for those in poverty. The group is made up of community activists and lawmakers. During a press conference Thursday, the coalition asked Gov. Ned Lamont to […]
CHART: Breakdown of Connecticut’s debt
CT amassed debt between the 1930s and 2010 by spending liberally and failing to save adequately. Here's a breakdown of the state's debt.
yankeeinstitute.org
What To Do When the State Is Flush with Cash? Increase Taxes!
Over the past week, Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a slew of bills aimed at increasing taxes on businesses, property owners and the affluent, as well as hiring additional tax enforcement agents. The proposed bills were admitted at a time when the state is projecting a $3.1...
Bill proposed in Connecticut legislature allows 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent.
Democrats within the Connecticut state legislature have proposed a new state law, allowing children to make their own decisions on vaccinations at age 12. Many Connecticut parents are pushing against the proposed legislation, of which their children could get jabbed with vaccinations, without parental consent.
CHART: Sales tax receipts driving Connecticut transportation program
Sales tax receipts have surpassed fuel taxes as the single-largest source of revenue for the CT budget's Special Transportation Fund.
Connecticut technical high schools placed in 'secure' mode after possible threat
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Technical Education and Career Systems (CTECS) schools are under a secure school protocol after a perceived threat, officials said. According to CTECS officials, they were made aware that there may be a threat involving the state's technical high schools. Officials said as soon as they...
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
Who were the donors to Lamont’s inaugural ball? Here’s a look
Many of the donations came from companies and groups that are regulated by Connecticut or do business with the state.
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Proposes $60 Million Tax Cut for Businesses, Republicans Welcome Support
HARTFORD – Pledging to leverage Connecticut’s projected budget surplus into “sustainable” tax cuts in his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Ned Lamont put forward a plan on Wednesday to restore a tax credit his administration said would save about 123,000 mostly small businesses about $60 million a year in state taxes.
