Connecticut State

WTNH

Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
LEBANON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: It’s time for CT hospitals and clinics to expand health care coverage for our immigrant communities

Obtaining health insurance in Connecticut as an immigrant and minority can be difficult. One of the services Connecticut hospitals and clinics fail to adequately offer is interpretation and translation for non-English native speakers. More than 46 million people in the United States do not speak English as their primary language, and more than 21 million speak English less than “very well.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
publicnewsservice.org

CT Educators Want Prompt Action to End Teacher Shortage

Connecticut, along with most of the United States, faces a teacher shortage. The shortage has caused class sizes to increase and teachers to experience burnout more quickly. In a 2022 Gallup poll, 44% of K-through-12 teachers said "burnt out" is how they feel. Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home

The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
NEWTOWN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

What To Do When the State Is Flush with Cash? Increase Taxes!

Over the past week, Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a slew of bills aimed at increasing taxes on businesses, property owners and the affluent, as well as hiring additional tax enforcement agents. The proposed bills were admitted at a time when the state is projecting a $3.1...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
