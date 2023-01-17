ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Death Row Inmate James Dellinger Passes Away at Nashville Prison

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE – Death row inmate James Dellinger has passed away of apparent natural causes.

Dellinger, 71, was pronounced deceased at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 11:58 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He was sentenced to death in 1996 for First Degree Murder in Blount County.

The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.

Sumner County Source

