Deceased Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock’s parents have no plans to sue the university following their son’s death in a fatal car accident. Willock, 20, and Bulldogs football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a car accident that occurred less than two miles from the University of Georgia campus this past Sunday night […] The post Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO