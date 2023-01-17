Read full article on original website
Pantera and Lamb of God bringing tour to Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — The heavy metal band Pantera will be returning to the stage this summer, making a pit stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Lamb of God will also make an appearance as the special guest. Tickets to the show go on sale...
Eric Church coming to the Walmart AMP for his Outsiders Revival Tour
ROGERS, Ark. — Country singer-songwriter Eric Church has added a stop for The Outsiders Revival Tour with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 27, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Bentonville History Museum opens as the city celebrates 150 years
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The newBentonville History Museum officially opens tomorrow as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. Ahead of the grand opening, 5NEWS got a sneak peek inside:. The building itself at 416 South Main St. is on the National Register of History Places... complete with a...
Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con
ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
Parker McCollum to perform at Walmart AMP in May
ROGERS, Ark. — Parker McCollum will be performing at the Walmart AMP this May. McCollum made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13 as he added stops to his Summer 2023 Tour. One of those stops includes the Walmart AMP with Larry Fleet on Friday, May 5. Ticket presales will...
Alice Walton Foundation gifts Bentonville Library $500,000 to aid in expansion
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Library Foundation announced it has received a $500,000 grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support the library's expansion. The library has now raised about 79% of its $16.75 million fundraising goal. Plans call for a 22,975-SF addition to the library, which was built in 2006. The current size is 38,500 SF.
Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West. Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to...
NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Sources say that the blockage has been cleared, and power has been restored to most surrounding areas. Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline. According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit...
Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals. The Blue Blood Drive will be held at...
JBU to offer degrees centered around game design
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — John Brown University announced the addition of two undergraduate degrees: game design and robotics, and mechatronics engineering, beginning in the fall of 2023. The gaming industry, which includes tabletop, mobile, roleplaying, and video game businesses, all continue to grow with a projected market volume of...
Cave springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $260,000 in taxes
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cave Springs man and former general manager at several Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty yesterday to evading more than $263,000 in federal income taxes. According to court records, Jonathan M. Wichman, 35, while working mainly as a car dealership general manager accessed his employer’s...
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
