Rogers, AR

5NEWS

Pantera and Lamb of God bringing tour to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The heavy metal band Pantera will be returning to the stage this summer, making a pit stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Lamb of God will also make an appearance as the special guest. Tickets to the show go on sale...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con

ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Parker McCollum to perform at Walmart AMP in May

ROGERS, Ark. — Parker McCollum will be performing at the Walmart AMP this May. McCollum made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13 as he added stops to his Summer 2023 Tour. One of those stops includes the Walmart AMP with Larry Fleet on Friday, May 5. Ticket presales will...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West. Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Sources say that the blockage has been cleared, and power has been restored to most surrounding areas. Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline. According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals. The Blue Blood Drive will be held at...
PEA RIDGE, AR
5NEWS

JBU to offer degrees centered around game design

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — John Brown University announced the addition of two undergraduate degrees: game design and robotics, and mechatronics engineering, beginning in the fall of 2023. The gaming industry, which includes tabletop, mobile, roleplaying, and video game businesses, all continue to grow with a projected market volume of...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
