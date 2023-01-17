Read full article on original website
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
The FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
Biden’s home searched by FBI; more classified documents found.
Justice Department investigating Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan
The United States Justice Department is reportedly investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan. Abbott Laboratories confirmed to The Associated Press that the investigation is around the plant closure that lasted for a few months last year following contamination at the plant. The closure began in Feb. 2022...
