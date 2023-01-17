Every January, the American Coaster Enthusiasts holds their No Coaster Con event. Representatives from theme parks across the country travel to Rosemont to present all of the things they are working on. If you’re a big fan of amusement parks or roller coasters, it’s a time to gather with other people who share your interests, and to mingle with representatives from different parks and ask all of the questions that might be on your mind.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO