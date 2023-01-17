ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz

On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
joemoody

Chili Tour Heats up Beachside Town Near Chicago

The Lake Michigan winds may be cold, but the chili will be hot and tasty Friday, January 27 as downtown St. Joe, MI hosts a Chili Tour. About a 90-minute drive from Chicago, you'll have the chance to try local restaurant's best recipes participating "Chili Stops" into the evening. And beer has been known to be served at some stops.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

No Coaster Con: What’s new at amusement parks in 2023

Every January, the American Coaster Enthusiasts holds their No Coaster Con event. Representatives from theme parks across the country travel to Rosemont to present all of the things they are working on. If you’re a big fan of amusement parks or roller coasters, it’s a time to gather with other people who share your interests, and to mingle with representatives from different parks and ask all of the questions that might be on your mind.
ROSEMONT, IL
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Brothership Brewing in Mokena – Chicago Tribune

Mary Basso, Heather Cockrell and Blake Peterson, right, relax while participating in trivia night at Brothership Brewing in Mokena. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune) Brothership Brewing launched in the south suburbs in February 2020, then pivoted within weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic by selling growlers to go and slowly building a following for a deft touch with hazy IPA and barrel-aged stout. They’ve branched out into other approaches, such as clear IPA and various lagers, but hazy IPA reigns supreme in the Brothership taproom.
MOKENA, IL
WGN News

Bubbles freeze instantly as coldest city on Earth hits -58° F

YAKUTSK, Russia — Think Chicago gets cold in the winter? Try living in the Siberian region of Russia where a normal winter sees air temps reaching -15° F. On a particularly cold day in January when air temperatures hit -58° F in Yakutsk, one local family decided to make the most of the anticyclone carried […]
CHICAGO, IL

