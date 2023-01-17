Mayor Scott appoints Faith Leach to serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Mayor Brandon Scott appoints Deputy Mayor Faith Leach to serve as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Baltimore, his office announced Tuesday.

City of Baltimore Faith Leach

Leach provided strategic direction and oversight to a long list of agencies during her tenure as deputy mayor. She also served as the Interim Director of the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success.

“I am thrilled to announce Faith Leach as my Chief Administrative Officer,” said Mayor Scott. “Faith has proven herself to be a transformational leader and I look forward to seeing her excel in this new role so that we can continue to advance our work to improve City services, promote equity throughout City government, and enhance the wellbeing of our residents."

“The strength of a city lies in its leadership. Over the course of her career – in both the public and private sectors – Faith has exemplified the vision and relentless determination that’s needed to create a stronger, more equitable Baltimore. She has always been on the frontlines of this work, and we continue to cheer her on as she takes on a new role as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer," said Peter Scher, Vice Chairman, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leach spent time at JPMorgan & Chase & Co. and she also oversaw a cluster of agencies in D.C. including the Department of Employment Services, the Department of Small and Local Business Development, the Workforce Investment Council and the Office of African American Affairs.

"Mayor Scott could not have made a better appointment than Faith Leach for the Chief Administrative Officer for Baltimore. Faith has always demonstrated the highest integrity, strategic problem-solving, and excellence in execution and implementation. I am looking forward to seeing Faith continue to support Mayor Scott in transforming city government operations in Baltimore," said Clarence Anthony, CEO & Executive Director, National League of Cities.

As City Administrator, Leach must be confirmed by the City Council before she takes on her role.