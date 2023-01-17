Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
NBC Bay Area
Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Pacifica
Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer that went missing in Pacifica Thursday. The rescue began in the water off Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto Avenue and Bill Drake Way around 11:15 a.m., the North County Fire Authority said. Three men were in the water when one of them was struck...
Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pitbull euthanized after several attacks, including 8-year-old girl in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull responsible for at least three attacks, including a little girl, was surrendered by the dog’s owner and euthanized by Contra Costa County Animal Services on Thursday. Neighbors called for the dog, Spot, a 15-month-old pitbull, to be put down after in attacked 8-year-old Layla...
Dog rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach, the Animal Care & Control San Francisco announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. The dog, a 1-year-old female Springer Spaniel named Gwen, was discovered by someone who was jogging on the beach. The jogger heard a bark […]
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
Teen critically injured after being struck by driver in Santa Rosa crosswalk
SANTA ROSA – A teenage boy who was struck by a driver in a SUV as he was walking in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning is in critical condition, police said. The 13-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda CR-V going east. The driver, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and has been cooperating with authorities, police said. There are no signs that the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The boy suffered severe injuries and is being transferred to a children's hospital in the East Bay. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. Police said that more information will be released as it is gathered.
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
KTVU FOX 2
Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill
A landslide continues to threaten a beautiful hillside neighborhood in Orinda as crews work to see what can be done before there’s even more destructive movement. A magnificent house now lies at least thirty feet below where it was and in complete shambles.
Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby
TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
Houses in Livermore damaged by flood waters
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The storms may have passed, but in the East Bay other nature has left a lot of damage. In Livermore, homeowners suffered property damage due to flooding. KRON4 met with one woman who believes she will have to gut and remodel her whole house. Twenty-six years in this home, and Gloria […]
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside
ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
Sergeant fired gun in OPD building, tossed casing into Bay, says report behind placing chief on leave
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two incidents of misconduct by an Oakland Police Department sergeant are at the center of the city’s decision to place OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong on administrative leave, KRON4 has confirmed. Armstrong was placed on leave Thursday afternoon. The sergeant in question is accused of striking a parked car in a San […]
Sisters, 12 and 9, reported missing from San Pablo found
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young sisters who were reported missing by the San Pablo Police Department on Wednesday have been found, according to police. The girls, who were last seen walking towards Lancaster Drive in Richmond at 3:01 p.m., have been found and reunited with their families, according to a post from the […]
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
NBC Bay Area
SJ Couple Warns Others After Dog Attacked by Pack of Coyotes
A San Jose couple said six coyotes came into their fenced backyard and attacked their small dog in a nearly deadly encounter. Anne and Masa Hayashi, Yuki’s owners said the coyotes got into their yard through a eight inch gap under the fence. They have put up a wire to prevent it from happening again.
Train crushes pickup left on tracks, authorities searching for owner
Napa Wine Train at its layup yard in Napa photo credit: Credit: Googlemaps Napa police are trying to find whoever owned a pick up truck that was destroyed Saturday night when the Napa Valley Wine train slammed into it. No one was injured either in the pick-up or aboard the train, according to Lieutenant Chris Pacheco of the Napa Police Department. Pacheco said the train was rounding a slight curve, and as it approached a trestle, the engineer noticed something very out of place. "Somebody parked the truck right across the tracks." Pacheco says from its position, investigators believe the...
Alameda suspect arrested after pointing gun at car in Jack in the Box drive-thru: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda Police Department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1257 Park St. where […]
Comments / 1