SANTA ROSA – A teenage boy who was struck by a driver in a SUV as he was walking in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning is in critical condition, police said. The 13-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda CR-V going east. The driver, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and has been cooperating with authorities, police said. There are no signs that the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The boy suffered severe injuries and is being transferred to a children's hospital in the East Bay. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. Police said that more information will be released as it is gathered.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO