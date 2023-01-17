ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Law enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Griffin Wright, deputy sheriff with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Buena Vista mail delivery concerns continue in rural mountain town

After almost a week of nothing, neighbors on the outskirts of the rural mountain town of Buena Vista are just finally getting some of their mail delivered. It's not the first time people have had issues with the post office in Buena Vista, and it's not the last time a problem has potentially been solved, but residents are concerned the larger issue here besides mail delivery has not been solved. Karel Bammbs was one of those residents who was waiting to get her mail. She said she's not especially particular about her deliveries but she knows plenty in her senior neighborhood who...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Summit Daily News

With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022

Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado River Water Conservation District considers criteria for water conservation program

A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting in January. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Minturn water line leak forces restaurants in town to remain closed into Saturday

A Thursday water main leak in Minturn kept the town’s restaurants closed Friday and into Saturday. Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the leak occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Road. The leak was in an old, unused service line, but affected water supplies for the town north of Cemetery Road. Virtually all town businesses are in that area.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Will Eagle County home sales slow this year?

It’s easy to think of the Vail Valley as a unique market, and it is in many ways. But many real estate professionals around the state are telling similar stories: Things have slowed, and significantly. A recent report from the Colorado Association of Realtors tells the story of a...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
