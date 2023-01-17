Read full article on original website
Related
Jury finds local man guilty of resisting arrest during incident at Avon restaurant
Longtime valley resident Manuel Figueroa defended himself in a jury trial In Eagle County Court on Thursday over charges stemming from an April encounter with Avon Police. The jury found Figueroa guilty of three charges: obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Deputy district attorneys Lydia Wandmacher and...
Law enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Griffin Wright, deputy sheriff with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office,...
Buena Vista mail delivery concerns continue in rural mountain town
After almost a week of nothing, neighbors on the outskirts of the rural mountain town of Buena Vista are just finally getting some of their mail delivered. It's not the first time people have had issues with the post office in Buena Vista, and it's not the last time a problem has potentially been solved, but residents are concerned the larger issue here besides mail delivery has not been solved. Karel Bammbs was one of those residents who was waiting to get her mail. She said she's not especially particular about her deliveries but she knows plenty in her senior neighborhood who...
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail
Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Pumphouse Lake avalanche report details factors in slide that killed 2 snowmobilers
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its final report Saturday, Jan. 14, about an avalanche that killed two snowmobilers east of Winter Park near Pumphouse Lake on Jan. 7. The report provides more detail about the accident and rescue efforts. The report states three snowmobilers were riding in an area...
I-70 WB reopens after tanker spills 3,000 gallons of fuel near Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado State Patrol says there will be an extended closure of westbound Interstate 70 at Dotsero due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday. There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon. The canyon closed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. The interstate is closed...
Bus ridership up, frontage road days down with Vail’s new parking program
The start of ski season this year brought changes to Vail’s parking program. The changes were meant to encourage other types of transit to the town and higher turnover of parking spaces as well as reduce the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road. The rollout of...
Colorado River Water Conservation District considers criteria for water conservation program
A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting in January. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
Vail Mountain has now recorded more than 15 feet of snow during the 2022-23 season, with more storms on the way
Vail Mountain reported 7 inches of fresh snow on Monday morning, bringing its total on the season to 183 inches. The fresh dump of snow closed out a busy weekend as Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed many skiers to take an extra day off work.
Will Eagle County fall into recession? Some national trends point that way
Is the U.S. headed for a recession? Maybe. How will it affect Eagle County? It’s hard to say. Still, a number of economic fundamentals remain strong, even as the national real estate market slumps, interest rates rise and tech firms lay off thousands of employees. Tom Foley is the...
Minturn water line leak forces restaurants in town to remain closed into Saturday
A Thursday water main leak in Minturn kept the town’s restaurants closed Friday and into Saturday. Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the leak occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Road. The leak was in an old, unused service line, but affected water supplies for the town north of Cemetery Road. Virtually all town businesses are in that area.
Will Eagle County home sales slow this year?
It’s easy to think of the Vail Valley as a unique market, and it is in many ways. But many real estate professionals around the state are telling similar stories: Things have slowed, and significantly. A recent report from the Colorado Association of Realtors tells the story of a...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0