After almost a week of nothing, neighbors on the outskirts of the rural mountain town of Buena Vista are just finally getting some of their mail delivered. It's not the first time people have had issues with the post office in Buena Vista, and it's not the last time a problem has potentially been solved, but residents are concerned the larger issue here besides mail delivery has not been solved. Karel Bammbs was one of those residents who was waiting to get her mail. She said she's not especially particular about her deliveries but she knows plenty in her senior neighborhood who...

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO