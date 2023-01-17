ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Jaylen Blakes breaks nose during practice

Duke basketball sophomore Jaylen Blakes caught an incidental elbow during practice on Wednesday and broke his nose, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer told the media on Friday. Even so, when the unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) host the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at noon ET ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is a 6-Point Underdog Against Rival UNC

The NC State Men’s Basketball team is a 6-point underdog against rival UNC tomorrow night in the Dean Dome, and the Total is sitting at 153.5. NC State is 15-4 Straight Up this year. NC State is 9-8-2 Against the Spread. UNC is 13-6 Straight Up this year. UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Former NC State Defensive End Claude Larkins Commits to FIU

Former NC State Defensive End Claude Larkins has committed to play for Florida International University. On January 1st, Larkins made it official that he was entering the Transfer Portal. Larkins only played 11 snaps in 1 game this season (Charleston Southern), and recorded 1 tackle. In 2021, he played 16...
MIAMI, FL
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

BY pays tribute to 1987-1988 state title winning team in special ceremony

The Bartlett Yancey community paid tribute last Friday evening to their 1987-88 basketball team, the only one in the high school's history to win a state title. Seven of that team's 11 players were on hand for the tribute, which took place between BY's girls and boys basketball games against Chatham Central.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
NEW BERN, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor

On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying management jobs in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

