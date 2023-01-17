Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Jaylen Blakes breaks nose during practice
Duke basketball sophomore Jaylen Blakes caught an incidental elbow during practice on Wednesday and broke his nose, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer told the media on Friday. Even so, when the unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) host the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at noon ET ...
packinsider.com
NC State is a 6-Point Underdog Against Rival UNC
The NC State Men’s Basketball team is a 6-point underdog against rival UNC tomorrow night in the Dean Dome, and the Total is sitting at 153.5. NC State is 15-4 Straight Up this year. NC State is 9-8-2 Against the Spread. UNC is 13-6 Straight Up this year. UNC...
List of every recruit holding Duke offer
No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. NC State (2023): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will look to earn another win in ACC play this Saturday when NC State visits the Smith Center. Carolina has won three straight against the Wolfpack and four in a row in Chapel Hill. If you aren’t making the trip to see the game in-person, here’s how you can follow along at home:
packinsider.com
Former NC State Defensive End Claude Larkins Commits to FIU
Former NC State Defensive End Claude Larkins has committed to play for Florida International University. On January 1st, Larkins made it official that he was entering the Transfer Portal. Larkins only played 11 snaps in 1 game this season (Charleston Southern), and recorded 1 tackle. In 2021, he played 16...
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
wcti12.com
Pamlico County's Sadler retiring after this season, Wake, UNC, NC State all get wins
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — It's the final month of the high school basketball regular season and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the area said it will be his last leading his alma mater. Earl Sadler has spent 29 seasons leading Pamlico County. The Lowland native has racked up...
caswellmessenger.com
BY pays tribute to 1987-1988 state title winning team in special ceremony
The Bartlett Yancey community paid tribute last Friday evening to their 1987-88 basketball team, the only one in the high school's history to win a state title. Seven of that team's 11 players were on hand for the tribute, which took place between BY's girls and boys basketball games against Chatham Central.
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor
On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
cbs17
These are the 3 most dangerous roads in Raleigh, according to the police chief
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During her fourth quarter crime update, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson highlighted three spots in the city she said are the most dangerous for traffic. Chief Patterson named stretches of New Bern Ave., Capital Blvd., and South Saunders St. She also named a few factors...
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly Friday night shooting; 1 suspect in custody
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Gas prices spiking: NC gas prices jump 40 cents in a month. Here's why
Gas prices are spiking across North Carolina. In less than a month, the average price has jumped 40 cents -- an unexpected increase for this time of year. In Raleigh, the price of gas has increased 18 cents in just one week. Last week, gas was about $3.18 per gallon...
Highest-paying management jobs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
Indy Week
For a Durham Man, a Pardon of Innocence Is the Only Way He Can Escape His Past
Derrick Allen was wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a child and spent nearly 13 years in prison for the horrific crimes. And while it has been seven years since Allen was last behind bars, he’s still imprisoned by his past. Although Allen’s criminal record was expunged, he...
Comments / 0