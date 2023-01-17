ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Hoops Handles Nebraska 76-65

Penn State men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4) took care of business against Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with a 76-65 victory. Andrew Funk led the way with 23 points and shot an efficient five-for-10 from beyond the arc. Seth Lundy followed suit with 16 points of his own with two steals. Jalen Pickett recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists.
LINCOLN, NE
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 2-1 To Notre Dame

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (17-7-1 overall, 7-7-1 Big Ten) lost 2-1 to Notre Dame (11-11-3 overall, 6-7-2 Big Ten) in a heartbreaker at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite grabbing a 1-0 lead and having over 50 shots on goal, Penn State wound up losing its first game of the series for the second consecutive week. A late push with an extra attacker nearly led to a goal, but the Nittany Lions ultimately fell short.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

BJC Dual Wrestling Preview: No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 3 Michigan

In the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season, No. 1 Penn State (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will face off against No. 3 Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday. This is the biggest matchup of the season so far for both teams, which are each coming off wins over No. 13 Wisconsin. Penn State walked away with a 28-11 victory against the Badgers on January 6, while Michigan took its dual by a score of 27-6 on January 15.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Onward State

Lady Lions Aiming For Mentality Switch Following Three-Game Skid

One loss to a conference opponent by 29 points is bad enough. Following that loss up with another loss to another conference opponent by 41 points is even worse. Struggling in the fourth quarter to a team with a losing record keeps that trend going. Penn State spent Wednesday, January...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Allow Late Surge To Minnesota In 75-67 Loss

Penn State women’s basketball (11-8, 2-6) lost to Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center by a tight scoreline of 75-67. The game was the second time the Lady Lions had lost to the Golden Gophers, as they’re a few months removed from a double-overtime thriller on the road. The loss is Penn State’s third in a row after getting blown out the previous two games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Transfer Jess Mruzik

Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s team is only getting bigger and better. Penn State women’s volleyball will welcome former Michigan outside hitter Jess Mruzik to the team for the 2023 season, the team announced via Twitter on Thursday. In her three seasons at Michigan, Mruzik was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Jalen Pickett Named To Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

Penn State men’s basketball is getting national attention, folks. Veteran guard Jalen Pickett has been named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, as announced by the award’s committee Thursday afternoon. The honor is gifted annually to the men’s basketball National Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association (USBWA).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Ranking The Best (And Worst) Margaritas In Downtown State College

Welcome to Margaritaville downtown State College. On a typical night out in Happy Valley, you’ll probably see plenty of folks ordering vodka crans, tequila sodas, and Miller Lites. But when was the last time you saw someone order a margarita? Exactly. It’s time we normalize ordering margaritas at the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Carter’s Table To Open Downtown Restaurant January 21

Farmers market staple Carter’s Table is trading in its weekly taco stand for a permanent location in the heart of downtown State College on Saturday, January 21. Located at 407 E. Beaver Ave., Carter’s Table will offer its signature tacos as well as specials every Tuesday through Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

