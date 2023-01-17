In the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season, No. 1 Penn State (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will face off against No. 3 Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday. This is the biggest matchup of the season so far for both teams, which are each coming off wins over No. 13 Wisconsin. Penn State walked away with a 28-11 victory against the Badgers on January 6, while Michigan took its dual by a score of 27-6 on January 15.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO