FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penn State Hoops Handles Nebraska 76-65
Penn State men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4) took care of business against Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with a 76-65 victory. Andrew Funk led the way with 23 points and shot an efficient five-for-10 from beyond the arc. Seth Lundy followed suit with 16 points of his own with two steals. Jalen Pickett recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists.
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Overpowers No. 3 Michigan 30-8 In Bryce Jordan Center Dual
No. 1 Penn State wrestling took down No. 3 Michigan Friday night in the team’s first dual of the season at the Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams came into the dual undefeated, carrying rosters full of the best wrestlers in the country. The Nittany Lions won eight of their...
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 2-1 To Notre Dame
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (17-7-1 overall, 7-7-1 Big Ten) lost 2-1 to Notre Dame (11-11-3 overall, 6-7-2 Big Ten) in a heartbreaker at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite grabbing a 1-0 lead and having over 50 shots on goal, Penn State wound up losing its first game of the series for the second consecutive week. A late push with an extra attacker nearly led to a goal, but the Nittany Lions ultimately fell short.
BJC Dual Wrestling Preview: No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 3 Michigan
In the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season, No. 1 Penn State (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will face off against No. 3 Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday. This is the biggest matchup of the season so far for both teams, which are each coming off wins over No. 13 Wisconsin. Penn State walked away with a 28-11 victory against the Badgers on January 6, while Michigan took its dual by a score of 27-6 on January 15.
Lady Lions Aiming For Mentality Switch Following Three-Game Skid
One loss to a conference opponent by 29 points is bad enough. Following that loss up with another loss to another conference opponent by 41 points is even worse. Struggling in the fourth quarter to a team with a losing record keeps that trend going. Penn State spent Wednesday, January...
Lady Lions Allow Late Surge To Minnesota In 75-67 Loss
Penn State women’s basketball (11-8, 2-6) lost to Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center by a tight scoreline of 75-67. The game was the second time the Lady Lions had lost to the Golden Gophers, as they’re a few months removed from a double-overtime thriller on the road. The loss is Penn State’s third in a row after getting blown out the previous two games.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Transfer Jess Mruzik
Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s team is only getting bigger and better. Penn State women’s volleyball will welcome former Michigan outside hitter Jess Mruzik to the team for the 2023 season, the team announced via Twitter on Thursday. In her three seasons at Michigan, Mruzik was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten...
Upcoming BJC Dual Raises Questions About Penn State Wrestling’s Home Arena
Since its construction in 1928, Rec Hall has been home to men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s volleyball, previously men’s basketball, and perhaps most notably, Penn State wrestling. The Nittany Lions have competed in Rec Hall for almost 100 years, but the Cael Sanderson...
Jalen Pickett Named To Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Penn State men’s basketball is getting national attention, folks. Veteran guard Jalen Pickett has been named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, as announced by the award’s committee Thursday afternoon. The honor is gifted annually to the men’s basketball National Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association (USBWA).
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Kevin Wall, Liam Souliere Nominated For Hobey Baker Award
A pair of Penn State men’s hockey stars are up for the most prestigious award in college hockey. Senior forward Kevin Wall and junior goaltender Liam Souliere were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker award, the team announced Thursday. The award is given to the top collegiate hockey player...
Ranking The Best (And Worst) Margaritas In Downtown State College
Welcome to Margaritaville downtown State College. On a typical night out in Happy Valley, you’ll probably see plenty of folks ordering vodka crans, tequila sodas, and Miller Lites. But when was the last time you saw someone order a margarita? Exactly. It’s time we normalize ordering margaritas at the...
Quinn XCII Experiences A ‘Change Of Scenery’ In SPA Day Performance
Quinn XCII and My Hero Zero added an exclamation point to SPA Day and got the spring semester off to a strong start with their performances in the HUB’s Alumni Hall Friday night. My Hero Zero got things started, taking the stage just after 9 p.m. The State College-based...
Carter’s Table To Open Downtown Restaurant January 21
Farmers market staple Carter’s Table is trading in its weekly taco stand for a permanent location in the heart of downtown State College on Saturday, January 21. Located at 407 E. Beaver Ave., Carter’s Table will offer its signature tacos as well as specials every Tuesday through Saturday.
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
