Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio bakery scrambles to fight egg-flation
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bakeries saw some egg-trodinary egg-flation. Nadler’s Bakery and Deli said it paid almost triple for its eggs, an essential ingredient for cakes, cookies and other confections. It is a tough egg to crack for the bakery to find ways not to raise prices. The...
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
Morgan's Wonderland: The Theme Park Designed For People With Disabilities
Theme parks have been around the world for a long time, they are a lot of fun, and they are known for being a place where you can create thousands of memories. However, they are not particularly inclusive. Gordon Hartman Built A Park For His Daughter. https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1 | https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1. Gordon...
Somerset woman posts pictures of the monster egg her chicken laid, and the comments are golden
SAN ANTONIO – With the price of eggs skyrocketing right now, egg-bearing chickens are a hot commodity. And one Somerset woman has extra bragging rights after one of her hens laid a huge egg. “Check out what my chicken did this morning! I’m thinking it’s a double yolk. Bidding...
This San Antonio home for sale was designed by the McNay's architect for a famed rancher
D.K. Furnish made his mark on the Southwest as a rancher before settling into city life in San Antonio after three decades in the business. The legendary cattle baron's Monte Vista home, built in 1904 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, went on the market last week for $1.5 million.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Smoke event offers free tacos after Cowboy Breakfast cancels
Free tacos and sandwiches!
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Abandoned dogs in Balcones Heights officially in city’s custody
Three pit bulls found in feces and urine-coated floors are officially in the custody of the city of Balcones Heights. The dogs were left alone for days at a unit at the Coral Gables apartment complex. Some neighbors and animal advocates wanted to rescue them but couldn’t because pets are...
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out again at scrap metal facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a massive fire at a scrap metal facility Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building on Frio City Road. This isn’t the first time that firefighters have been called to this facility.
Man, woman crossing two different roads both hit, killed in early-morning crashes
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were crossing busy streets in two different parts of town early Wednesday morning were both hit by cars and killed. The first crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78 in Universal City, only a a few hundred yards from the gate to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
Young boy arrested after robbery spree ended in crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A juvenile boy was arrested after a robbery spree ended in a crash on the South Side. The robberies began around 9 a.m. Wednesday off North New Braunfels Avenue near Interstate 37. Police said the young boy was in the process of robbing someone when he fired...
Man hospitalized after truck flips over following rollover accident on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after a rollover accident on the Northeast Side. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 and Eisenhauer Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he hit a concrete pillar and the truck flipped over. The driver...
