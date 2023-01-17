Read full article on original website
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'
The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'
The Today anchor is mom to son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 8 Savannah Guthrie is enjoying the holiday season with her family. The Today anchor shared a sweet photo on Instagram Monday from her Christmas with husband Michael Feldman and their two kids — son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale, 8. In the cute shot, the family of four poses in matching Christmas pajamas that feature different color mugs of hot cocoa. Vale and Charley both wear the full pajama set while their parents sport the printed joggers and...
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
How Many Times Has ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Been Married?
How many times has "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin, who played middle child Stephanie Tanner, been married?
Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas. The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023." "Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and...
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"
Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
