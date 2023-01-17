HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Saturday’s nightcap from the opening day of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament featured a battle between Good Hope and Hanceville’s JV Boys squads and like most of the games on day one, it came down to the final shot. Both teams traded leads throughout the game but in the end, it was the Raiders that were able to get the final basket and secure a 49-46 win over the Bulldogs. A three-pointer by Owen Armstrong gave the Raiders an early, 3-0 start over the Bulldogs and Good Hope maintained a 7-4 lead midway through the opening period. Ayden...

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 51 MINUTES AGO