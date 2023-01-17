ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Tiny hero, big game: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man will star in Super Bowl spot for zero-alcohol Heineken

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3topp3_0kHsovwb00

An ant-sized hero is getting a spot in the big game. Ad Age reports Paul Rudd will appear in character as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in what will be "the first non-alcoholic adult beverage to run a Super Bowl ad."

The 60-second spot for Heineken 0.0 is apparently a follow-up to a campaign that started with a 15-second ad that ran on January 9, during college bowl football games.

The ad features one of Scott Lang's six-legged friends bellying up to a bar, and looking at the bottle of the non-alcoholic bev and then the hero. "Oh, don't judge me, Anton," Rudd says in character, adding, "Look: Alcohol free." He's then distracted by an urgent email from the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym, and rushes off, saying, "Back to work!"

The campaign is of course tied to the February 17 release of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and features the legend: "Now You Can, Before Saving the Day!"

Scores of people are taking part in a so-called Dry January, but data shows the trend is expanding past this month. According to data from beverage industry analysis firm IWSR recently cited by Molson Coors and quoted by Ad Age, the non-alcoholic beverage category is expecting nearly 28% growth in the 21- to 24-year-old demographic by 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Six, sensei: 'Cobra Kai' ending with "biggest season yet"

Netflix has given the greenlight to a sixth and final season of its hit Karate Kid spinoff, Cobra Kai. The streamer dropped a teaser to that end on Friday. The show, which stars and is executive produced by original Karate Kid leads Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, has been one of Netflix's top performers since coming to the streaming service in 2020 after two seasons on its original home, YouTube.
102.5 The Bone

Rita Moreno says NFL locker room scene in '80 for Brady' got her hot and bothered

While Tom Brady is the "Brady" of the girls-of-a-certain-age road trip movie 80 for Brady, 91-year-old star Rita Moreno admitted he isn't her cup of tea. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show Thursday night that the Super Bowl ring-collecting quarterback is "a little old" for her liking, preferring instead Brady's co-star, and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, 33.
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Fresh Prince' star Tatyana Ali in new 'Bel Air' trailer, and more

It's two and done for the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max. The streamer has canceled the show after two seasons. Showrunner Joshua Safran delivered the news via social media on Thursday, adding that the teen drama is "currently looking for another home," while acknowledging that "in this climate, that might prove an uphill [battle]." The original Gossip Girl series, which aired from 2007-2012 on the CW, launched Blake Lively's career. The new series picked up eight years after the original show's finale, where a new generation of private school teens in the ever-changing social media landscape were introduced to the surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The season 2 finale hits HBO Max on January 26...
102.5 The Bone

Nicolas Cage tries his hand at a Western in 'The Old Way'

Hard to believe but Nicolas Cage has never starred in a Western, until now. The Old Way, in theaters and streaming on demand, features Cage as a ruthless killer, hell bent on revenge, with his tween daughter -- played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong -- in tow. When asked by ABC...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy