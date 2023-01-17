ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

GATOR 99.5

Buddy Russ Day Benefit Set For Sunday Feb. 5th, 2023 In Sulphur, La — Entertainment Lineup

If you are from Southwest Louisiana and you listen to the radio or have gone to a festival or event with an emcee, chances are you know who Your Buddy Russ is. Your Buddy Russ is on the radio weekdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday on Gator 99.5 FM in Lake Charles. He is also always out in about emceeing benefits, fundraisers, Mardi Gras balls, and festivals all around Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters

1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

BRODEO, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo To Take Place In Lake Charles

The inaugural event will take place Wednesday, February 1 at Burton Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. in loving memory of their son Brody. The Meaux's lost their beloved child in 2019 to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. The disease causes progressive deterioration of bodily functions with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities almost exclusively in males. Brody was only 20 when he passed away.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras Museum: The Black History of Mardi Gras

Ahead of Black History Month, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum is hosting a special event celebrating the African and Native American culture's heavy influence on Mardi Gras. Learn more about the Black History of Mardi Gras at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.). See this exciting exhibit, beginning with a reception on January 20th from 6-8 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
EUNICE, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

