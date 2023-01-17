ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

ayates4006
3d ago

wow! prayers for the victim, this was not justice for them, shame on the justice system, he should have received life, that is what this child has, a life time!

Erin Bethel
3d ago

The punishment is not severe enough for this violent perpetrator of children, He's getting a free pass bc he police, I hope he gets what he deseves.in prison

Related
WHIO Dayton

4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
FARMINGTON, MO
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with child death investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in Vinton County for calls a child was dead. It happened on Saturday, January 14, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. Once deputies got there, they say they discovered potential evidence may have...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Police Officer Among Peace Officer Graduates

A Chillicothe Police officer is among Friday's graduates of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 21-week basic course began in August. Tatyana...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested

WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Department Announces Graduation of New Female Officer

Columbus – Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. The 21-week basic course began in August. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Special Session of Grand Jury Indicts January 10th Suspect for Murder

A special session of the Ross County Grand Jury Friday indicted 28-year-old Marvan C. Woodfork Sr. for murder. According to Chillicothe Police, Woodfork was suspected in a fatal shooting January 10th where 23-year-old Jennora Juan Elmore Jr. of Columbus was found shot, at the Christopher Inn off Bridge Street, and later pronounced dead. Woodfork fled the scene but was soon taken into custody.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Change of plea hearing postponed for man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house in 2021

CLARK COUNTY — A change of plea hearing has been postponed for a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home. The hearing for Noel Coles Jr., 49, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was canceled due to a power outage at the courthouse, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll. It is unknown when it will be rescheduled.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness

PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash

ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

