FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
KING-5
Founder of Seattle West African immigrant nonprofit accused of embezzling millions
SEATTLE — A preeminent Seattle nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, is embroiled in scandal, in-fighting and legal wrangling in what could be the largest alleged case of charity fraud in Washington state history. On Dec. 16, a King County Superior Court Commissioner ruled there was evidence of “misappropriation...
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
southseattleemerald.com
Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing
Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
q13fox.com
Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands
TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
stateofreform.com
Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat
Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kshama Sawant to Make Important Announcement, Low Income Housing Institute Responds to Alleged Abuse, and U.S. Expected to Hit Debt Ceiling Today
What the hell is going on with Kshama Sawant? This morning, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant sent a vague advisory to reporters. She gave a time and a place for a press conference, but no SparkNotes version of the “important announcement regarding her council office” that she will make later this morning. I’ll keep you posted, or you can see for yourself on YouTube. Update: Here's that announcement. I'll update this post as I learn more.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
mltnews.com
Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier
A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
Tukwila Police will install 35 automated license plate reading cameras
The Tukwila Police Department will install 35 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in the city to reduce crime and locate missing people, police announced this week. Police say that while the cameras can read license plates, they “do not collect personally identifiable information, such as photos of drivers or occupants.”
Homeless people died in record numbers in Seattle in 2022; fentanyl accounted for more than half
SEATTLE — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region’s struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.
