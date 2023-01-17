ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

End Of An Era In Hudson County Journalism As Hudson Reporter Folds

For the past forty years, The Hudson Reporter and its various print, and more recently, on line editions, provided Hudson County residents with weekly, newspaper editions covering news from all across Hudson County. That all came to an end today with a stunning, and certainly unexpected, announcement.. The Newspaper Media...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower

Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results

Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
BAYONNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
