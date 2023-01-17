Read full article on original website
With more Jersey City payroll issues, three councilmen call for vendor to be replaced
In the world of Jersey City payroll accounting, three city council members are calling on someone to be held accountable — right now, or at least before the next employee paychecks go out next month. Councilmen James Solomon, Frank Gilmore and Yousef Saleh want answers after, for the second...
Hudson progressives run for seats in county government
All nine Hudson County Commissioner seats are up for re-election in 2023. Primary Election Day for the Democrats is June 6, and the winners would usually go on to handily defeat Republican candidates in the “deep blue” Hudson County. But this year a handful of progressive candidates will...
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
hudsoncountyview.com
Former West New York Mayor Roque kicks off campaign, announces 2 running mates
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque, who served in the post between 2011 and 2019, made his fourth bid for office official last night, also unveiling two of his running mates for the May 9th non-partisan municipal elections. “We all know what’s been happening the last four years in...
hudsontv.com
End Of An Era In Hudson County Journalism As Hudson Reporter Folds
For the past forty years, The Hudson Reporter and its various print, and more recently, on line editions, provided Hudson County residents with weekly, newspaper editions covering news from all across Hudson County. That all came to an end today with a stunning, and certainly unexpected, announcement.. The Newspaper Media...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associate Recognized for Sales Achievements in December
Joe Cubias, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in December. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume and shared top honors for having the...
Craig Guy continues to name top campaign staff in bid for County Executive
Craig Guy has announced he has hired Julietta Vogt to serve as his campaign manager in the race for Hudson County Executive. Guy is the chief of staff of outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise, who will retire when his term is up. Guy cites Vogt’s extensive experience working as executive...
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
Officials want to add suicide prevention signs on Bayonne Bridge
Following a recent suicide, officials want to put up extra security and other prevention measures on the Bayonne Bridge. First Ward City Councilman Neil Carroll proposed the idea at the January City Council meeting. Carroll made a motion to direct the Law Department to address a letter to the Port...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower
Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
Vainieri chairs Board of Commissioners for seventh consecutive term
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners elected Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents North Bergen and Secaucus, as chairman again at its re-organization. meeting on January 5. He is also the Chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization. The day after the meeting, Vainieri took to social media to post a...
Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results
Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
ems1.com
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
Murphy says N.J. public colleges need tougher laws to make sure they don’t waste money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday threw his support behind proposals he and proponents say would strengthen the finances and oversight of New Jersey’s public colleges and universities. The package of three bills would require the schools to submit annual financial reports and audits, post them online, provide public figures...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. county will seek court-ordered recount after voting machines produced erroneous election results
The Monmouth County Board of Elections are expected to ask a judge to order a recount of an Ocean Township school board race after their voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S), acknowledged on Tuesday that a human programming error caused some votes to be double counted, the New Jersey Globe has learned.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Bill Allowing Couples In New Jersey To Obtain A Marriage License Virtually Passes Committee
A bill allowing couples in New Jersey to receive a marriage license virtually was approved by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via online platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, that option...
