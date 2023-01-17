Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
Carscoops
Ohio Drivers To Share Highway With Semi-Autonomous Big Rigs Next Month
DriveOhio, the state’s smart vehicle initiative, is taking the next step in its plan to make smarter roadways. In February, a pair of semi-autonomous semi trucks will take to Route 33 in an effort to gather more data. Human drivers will accompany the trucks as a matter of safety.
Times Gazette
Land bank will pay $50K toward Elliott Hotel demo
An agreement was made for action on the Elliott Hotel — the more than 130-year-old Greenfield structure that partially collapsed in August of 2021 — at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation. Todd Book, the land bank’s legal counsel, said that after discussions...
Record-Herald
Washington Municipal Court civil legal reports
Autovest LLC, Cincinnati, OH v. Robin and Johnny Daugherty, 801 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,592.31, for complaint. Bloomingburg MHP LLC, Bloomingburg, OH v. Pamela Scott, 71 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount unknown, for forcible entry and detainer. City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N....
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Cattlemen’s Association looks to sustainable future
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Empty meat cases during the pandemic may have given consumers a new appreciation for beef, according to Colin Woodall, chief executive officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Woodall, who spoke at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting and awards banquet, said beef demand...
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
NBC4 Columbus
What do Ohio's different vehicles fees mean?
Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction …. Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction open house. TSA catches record-breaking number of guns at John …. TSA catches record-breaking number of guns at John Glenn International airport in 2022. Local, federal leaders discuss violent crime prevention …. Local,...
5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire
ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Snow is returning to Ohio this weekend; here's what to expect in the Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week has been one for the books. On Thursday, we were talking about 60s and thunderstorms. On Friday, the spring-like temperatures were gone and winter was making itself known. And by Sunday morning, snow showers will come to central Ohio and most of us will...
Record-Herald
Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield
This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
Crash on I-75 SB causes lane closures
SIDNEY — According to initial reports, at least two vehicles crashed into the guard rail on Interstate 75, causing lane closures early Saturday morning. The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Interstate 75 southbound near the state Route 29/Sidney/St. Marys exit at around 5:20 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Record-Herald
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
Springfield man dead after crash on SR 72 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead following a crash in Clark County Friday morning. Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR-72 near miler marker 12 in Moorefield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation shows a...
Columbus gun restrictions going into effect soon after judge rules against state
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New gun restrictions passed by the City of Columbus last year will go into effect soon after a judge denied the state’s attempt at blocking the measures. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the decision from the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court on Friday. “Today,...
Comments / 0