ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Land bank will pay $50K toward Elliott Hotel demo

An agreement was made for action on the Elliott Hotel — the more than 130-year-old Greenfield structure that partially collapsed in August of 2021 — at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation. Todd Book, the land bank’s legal counsel, said that after discussions...
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

Washington Municipal Court civil legal reports

Autovest LLC, Cincinnati, OH v. Robin and Johnny Daugherty, 801 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,592.31, for complaint. Bloomingburg MHP LLC, Bloomingburg, OH v. Pamela Scott, 71 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount unknown, for forcible entry and detainer. City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N....
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Cattlemen’s Association looks to sustainable future

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Empty meat cases during the pandemic may have given consumers a new appreciation for beef, according to Colin Woodall, chief executive officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Woodall, who spoke at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting and awards banquet, said beef demand...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What do Ohio's different vehicles fees mean?

Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction …. Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction open house. TSA catches record-breaking number of guns at John …. TSA catches record-breaking number of guns at John Glenn International airport in 2022. Local, federal leaders discuss violent crime prevention …. Local,...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire

ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield

This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
GREENFIELD, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crash on I-75 SB causes lane closures

SIDNEY — According to initial reports, at least two vehicles crashed into the guard rail on Interstate 75, causing lane closures early Saturday morning. The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Interstate 75 southbound near the state Route 29/Sidney/St. Marys exit at around 5:20 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
SIDNEY, OH
Record-Herald

East Clinton senior killed in crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
NEW VIENNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy