Borger, TX

The Abilene Reporter-News

What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: Say Cowboys! Say cheese!

LIKES Can they strike more gold? Have to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who finally beat Tom Brady. He was 7-0 against Dallas until the Cowboys corralled him Monday in Tampa Bay. Dallas looked much better than it did in a 20-point loss at Washington. Now, it's on to San Francisco, which is 18-19-1 all-time vs. Dallas. But the Cowboys left their hearts in San Francisco in 1981, when Dwight Clark made The Catch to send the...
ABILENE, TX
