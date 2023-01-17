Read full article on original website
Related
What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: Say Cowboys! Say cheese!
LIKES Can they strike more gold? Have to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who finally beat Tom Brady. He was 7-0 against Dallas until the Cowboys corralled him Monday in Tampa Bay. Dallas looked much better than it did in a 20-point loss at Washington. Now, it's on to San Francisco, which is 18-19-1 all-time vs. Dallas. But the Cowboys left their hearts in San Francisco in 1981, when Dwight Clark made The Catch to send the...
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. — (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas' second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0