Springfield, MA

Hartford man accused of kidnapping victim in Springfield, Mass., caught on Interstate 91 in Windsor

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping a person in Springfield, Massachusetts, Monday night.

Connecticut State Police said the Springfield Police Department notified them about the kidnapping just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Springfield police said the suspect’s vehicle was a gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate. The suspect was traveling south on Interstate 91 toward Connecticut, according to police.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-91 South just before Exit 36 in Windsor and detained the driver, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Willie Avery Campbell.

State police said the kidnapping victim was a passenger in the car. The adult victim declined to be taken to a hospital, troopers said.

Campbell was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree unlawful restraint, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.

Campbell was held on a $100,000 bond, pending arraignment Tuesday.

WTNH

Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seized a record 367 guns in 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police seized a record number of guns last year, and 2023 is off to a similar start, according to officers. More than 367 guns were seized in 2022, which also saw an increase in homicides on Hartford streets. One in five of those was stolen. “The rest we believe are […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

City of Hartford may add additonal rotaries to dangerous intersections

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the recent rash of pedestrian deaths in Connecticut, the city of Hartford is looking at ways to slow traffic and make the roads safer. A new idea on the table is to add roundabouts to some of Hartford’s most accident-prone areas. Police identify East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Woodbridge crash

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was killed in a crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge Friday evening, according to the police. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees. The sole occupant of […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after being shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot early Thursday in Hartford, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 22 Elliott Street, according to police. The man was alert and conscious at the scene. Police have not released further […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven mother speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother who lost two children to gun violence in New Haven is speaking out and pleading for unity and change following the fourth shooting death in the Elm City this year. The first homicide victim of the year, Dontae Myers, was the last son Laquiva Jones had. She says […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

