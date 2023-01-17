Hartford man accused of kidnapping victim in Springfield, Mass., caught on Interstate 91 in Windsor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping a person in Springfield, Massachusetts, Monday night.

Connecticut State Police said the Springfield Police Department notified them about the kidnapping just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Springfield police said the suspect’s vehicle was a gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate. The suspect was traveling south on Interstate 91 toward Connecticut, according to police.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-91 South just before Exit 36 in Windsor and detained the driver, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Willie Avery Campbell.

State police said the kidnapping victim was a passenger in the car. The adult victim declined to be taken to a hospital, troopers said.

Campbell was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree unlawful restraint, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.

Campbell was held on a $100,000 bond, pending arraignment Tuesday.

