Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
9-year-old Texas student reads over 3 million words in half of a school year, wants to read 5 million by the end of the school year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Abilene, Texas, student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before. When you walk into Wylie East Elementary’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost […]
ktxs.com
Abilene Independent School District bans TikTok use throughout district
ABILENE, Texas — TikTok is persona non grata—or no longer welcome for Abilene Independent School District students and staff. Last December, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to ban state agencies from using the popular social media platform—TikTok. The ban blocks government issued computers and cell phones from access. Public universities are also under this order.
ktxs.com
Special Olympics to host Area Powerlifting Competition and Fire Truck Pull in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Special Olympics Texas is partnering with The Performance Lab to host a Area Powerlifting Competition and Fire Truck Pull to raise funds for "sports training and competition, health, and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities." Participants will partake in a tug of war to pull...
‘Diversity makes us stronger’: AISD looks to hire more diverse faculty to bridge the demographic gap between students & staff
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District has a diverse student body, but when it comes to the staff, those demographics don’t line up with the student body. Now, the district is working to bridge the ethnicity gap between students and teachers. Associate Superintendent for Leadership and Student Services, Dr. Gustavo Villanueva said […]
ktxs.com
ACU plans to expand the college in the fall
ACU are back this week for the Spring semester. But the campus they know right now, might get a little makeover in the Fall. ACU Vice Provost Dr. Susan Lewis said the university needed to meet new demands. “In fall '23 we’ll launch three new colleges,” she said. “The college...
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
ktxs.com
Sweetwater spends over $2 million on new project
SWEETWATER, Texas — Technological advances are helping the world become a better place. The city of Sweetwater is replacing over 4,500 water meters and will replace them with their new smart water meters. These new devices will be in every home and business in Sweetwater. “Well I think it's...
Abilene’s Animal Shelter Closed Due To Outbreak
2023 for the first time in its history saw the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 South 25th street being taken over by a nonprofit organization known as ALL KIND Animal Initiative. All Kind organizers have made it clear from the very get-go, that their goal is to build a new animal shelter in Abilene among other things.
6 candidates file for open Abilene city offices on first day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Filings for Abilene City Council’s elections opened Wednesday, and there is already some competition for the open mayor’s seat as well as two seats on city council. For the next General Election on May 6, the following candidates have submitted their applications: Mayor Anthony Williams announced last November that he would […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?
It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
3 Big Things to Know When Driving Clack and Danville Streets in Abilene
With a population of approximately 150,000 in Abilene, we have plenty of vehicles on the road here. Cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, you name it - Abilene is a city of hustle and bustle. As with many Abilenians, I drive on Clack and Danville streets every day. If it's not commuting to work and home, it's running to the store and other errands. In a nutshell, I drive them both a lot.
ktxs.com
Candidate filings for Abilene City Council
ABILENE, Texas — Several candidates submitted applications today for their place on the ballot during the May 6th, 2023 elections:. Anyone interested in applying can do so here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
ktxs.com
Taylor County takes position on potential new juvenile center
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The new Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley lead his second meeting earlier this morning and although it is early in his tenure, he and the other commissioners took their position on a potential juvenile detention center. After several weeks of deliberating, the County Commissioners voted...
kacu.org
Community leaders ask residents to help with investigation of park fires
President of the Hispanic Leadership Council Samuel Garcia asks the community to reach out if they have any information regarding the Sears Park fire. After a string of suspicious fires in and around Arthur Sear’s park community leaders are asking the community to report anything that might help the Abilene Police Department determine who caused the damage.
Crime Reports: Assault reported at Abilene home over WiFi connection issues
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5800 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported two drills […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 12-year-old
WINTERS, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. According to a press release, Ernest Martinez Jr, of Abilene, was socializing with a 12-year-old on social media. The pair agreed to meet at a park inside city limits in Winters, Texas.
Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
ktxs.com
City of Sweetwater to install smart water meters in every home, business
SWEETWATER, Texas — The city of Sweetwater is planning to install Ultrasonic Smart Water Meters in every home and business in the area. The city is partnering with Secure Vision of America to complete the project by July of 2023. The smart meters are meant to give a more accurate reading for water use than the current meters, which have been said to underreport water usage leading to lower bills. The new meters will measure water consumption so every household and business is billed accurately.
