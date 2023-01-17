Read full article on original website
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
wvlt.tv
ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay would be traveling to Knoxville for Tennessee’s sold-out matchup against Texas. The show will air live on ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. A...
wvlt.tv
No. 9 Vols look to tame Tigers in Baton Rouge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 9 Tennessee men’s basketball team wrapped up a two-game road swing this weekend, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) bounced back from its first conference loss of the season with a 70-59...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols set for second showdown with Gators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (14-6, 6-0 SEC) hosted its annual “We Back Pat” game on Thursday at 6:32 p.m. as Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) made its way to Thompson-Boling Arena for the second meeting between the two squads in less than a month. The Lady Vols and...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
Strong 3rd quarter leads Lady Vols to 8th straight win
The Lady Vols used a 26-point third quarter to propel them to their eighth straight victory 74-56 over Florida (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Thursday night at Thompson Boling Arena.
Cutter Boley Emerges As New Face For Tennessee
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend and is another signal caller to know.
Centre Daily
Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars
Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
mgoblue
Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
