ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay would be traveling to Knoxville for Tennessee’s sold-out matchup against Texas. The show will air live on ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

No. 9 Vols look to tame Tigers in Baton Rouge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 9 Tennessee men’s basketball team wrapped up a two-game road swing this weekend, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) bounced back from its first conference loss of the season with a 70-59...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols set for second showdown with Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (14-6, 6-0 SEC) hosted its annual “We Back Pat” game on Thursday at 6:32 p.m. as Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) made its way to Thompson-Boling Arena for the second meeting between the two squads in less than a month. The Lady Vols and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars

Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mgoblue

Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
wvlt.tv

More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy