WBBJ
Champion athletes honored by local church
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local church honored a college sports team for making history. Saint Paul C.M.E Church held a worship service this morning to honor and recognize the Lane College Women’s Track and Field team for winning the 2023 Women’s Indoor Track and Field HBCU National Championship.
WBBJ
Seminar held to help home buyers
JACKSON, Tenn.—An organization hosts a free seminar. Century 21 presented a free event for first time home buyers on Saturday. The seminar took place at 2:30 pm Saturday and was located at the New Greater Bethel AME Church in Jackson. The event had a large turnout. Century 21 helped...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WBBJ
Sylvia Jean Skipper Pruitt
Sylvia Jean Skipper Pruitt, age 75, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Ronnie F. Pruitt, departed this life Thursday morning, January 19, 2023 at her home. Sylvia was born October 20, 1947 in Fort Deposit, Alabama, the daughter of the late Ernest Skipper and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Skipper. She graduated from John Patterson Trade School and was married February 28, 1970 to Ronnie F. Pruitt. She was employed as a teacher’s assistant for Memphis City Schools. Sylvia loved her family and enjoyed cooking.
WBBJ
Fighters duke it out for a great cause
JACKSON, Tenn. —A popular event comes back to Jackson. Black Tie and Boxing returned on Saturday night. Fighters from all around the Mid-south had mixed martial arts and kickboxing fights for individuals with disabilities. The event was filled with food, drinks, and more. Manager of donor and community relations...
WBBJ
Book event held at Turntable Coffee
JACKSON, Tenn. –Imagination Library held Dolly Day at Turntable Coffee. This event was held to inform people about what they do for the community. The library provides free books for youth from birth until age 5. The library was set up from 9 am until noon, signing people up...
WBBJ
Cub Scouts learn weapon safety tips
MADISON CO. Tenn. —Scouts learn important safety tips. Today, some Cub Scouts had the chance to learn some tips about weapon safety. Several Cub Scouts in the West Tennessee area learned how to safely use BB guns, and bow and arrows. The group does this to give kids aging...
WBBJ
New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new nonprofit organization launched in Jackson. Jackson Community Garden held its first meeting at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Friday. The nonprofit plans to focus on providing free food to local residents. They intend to build greenhouses, which will grow fresh produce...
WBBJ
Special performance set to take The Dixie stage
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. —A fun act is coming soon to The Dixie. According to a news release from The Dixie, the 17th season performer was recently announced. Lewis Hankins will take the stage on February 4, at 7 pm to delight guests with his performance as Mark Twain on the Hal Holbrook stage.
WBBJ
Black Tie and Boxing returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —A popular event returns to Jackson. Black Tie and Boxing presented by Leaders Credit Union returned on Saturday night. This is one of the biggest events of the year in Jackson. Fighters from around the mid-south fought for individuals with disabilities. Fighters fought in mixed martial arts...
WBBJ
Electric vehicle charger installed a West Tennessee park
PARIS, Tenn. — One town got their very first charge!. “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Clearloop and Rivian with the electric charging stations,” said Kathy Ray, the Mayor of Paris. “What they are bringing to our community will truly make the City of Paris and our community a destination.”
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WBBJ
Body recovered, awaiting identification
WHITEVILLE, Tenn.– Body recovered, awaiting identification. According to Haywood Co. Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr., a body has been recovered near the residence of Kevin Watson and Britney Anderson Watson. The body was found buried on the property near the residence in the 3300 block of Hillville Loop in Whiteville,...
WBBJ
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/23 – 1/20/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/20/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Grocery store incident prompts large police presence
JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
