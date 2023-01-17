RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue released the 20-minute 911 call from the New Year’s Day crash that left actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized. “Someone is in front of my house on the ground, he’s been run over by a snowcat, he’s been crushed. Listen to me you might want to get life flight out here immediately,” said the unidentified male caller. You can hear panic in his voice as he urges the 911 dispatch operator for aid.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO