Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
2news.com
No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said. Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
2news.com
Police chase in Lyon County ends in arrest of two suspects
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
2news.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
2news.com
Former Sparks Fire Chief Demands $441,000 From City
Mark Lawson’s attorneys claim the city failed to honor Lawson’s right to due process. The former Sparks fire chief is demanding more than $441,000 after his lawyer says he was unfairly fired from his position.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Man Missing From Assisted Living Home
Reno Police need your help finding a man reported missing from his assisted living home this week. Police say 77-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on January 14. He is described as white. 5'10", 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last...
2news.com
Woman Faces Murder Charge in Connection With Bus Stop Death in Sparks
A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a bus stop fight in Sparks on New Year's Day. Sparks Police say when they got to the bus stop on Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard, the suspect, Suzanne Ehlers was sitting on the chest and neck of an unresponsive Kim Rohr.
2news.com
Suspect identified, arrested in Shooting Near Vine & 5th Streets in Reno
Reno Police have identified the man who allegedly stole a bike from a person and then shot them near Vine and West 5th Streets. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say an argument broke out between the suspect identified as 52-year-old Kelly Noland and two other people,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
2news.com
City of Sparks selects three finalists for new fire chief
The City of Sparks has selected three finalists to fill its open Fire Chief position. The finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. On January 25, 2023, the finalists will participate in a one-day assessment and interview to compete for the position.
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities release 911 call from Jeremy Renner snow plow accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue released the 20-minute 911 call from the New Year’s Day crash that left actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized. “Someone is in front of my house on the ground, he’s been run over by a snowcat, he’s been crushed. Listen to me you might want to get life flight out here immediately,” said the unidentified male caller. You can hear panic in his voice as he urges the 911 dispatch operator for aid.
2news.com
Suspect arrested after running from multiple law enforcement agencies
A man is facing charges after police say he led authorities on a chase where he allegedly hit a Reno Police Officer with a stolen car with an infant inside. Police say Michael Segna was stopped by Reno Police while driving a stolen car on Thursday, but they say he took off, allegedly hitting the officer with the car - all the while the young child was inside the car.
mynews4.com
One person shot in Reno robbery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
Nevada County deputies investigate death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday morning. According to a news release, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m.
2news.com
Regional Crime Suppression Unit arrests man wanted for pursuits, assault, burglary
On January 17th, the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) took Jason Pierce into custody. Police say that Pierce utilized pepper spray and an ASP (collapsible baton) in an attempt to evade arrest, spraying several Detectives with the pepper spray before being taken into custody. Pierce was wanted for three separate...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to...
