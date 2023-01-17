ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds will not seek death penalty against Walmart Massacre Shooter

By Chris Babcock
KGET
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas. ( KTSM ) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.

The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.

More to come…

Comments / 0

 

