Tampa, FL

Post Register

More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07.
BUFFALO, NY

