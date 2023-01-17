Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Fargo hotels purchased by EPIC companies
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo-area Holiday Inn hotels have new owner. Documents from the Cass County Records Office say the sales of both the Holiday Inn on the 38-hundred block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the One-thousand block of 40th Street South closed on December 29th. The seller, Brandt Hospitality, sold both properties to the North Dakota real estate investment and development group EPIC Companies for 28-million dollars.
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson discusses new tax to fund new community and recreational center
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Dilworth is talking about adding a new tax in the city to help fund future development. "At our last meeting, the City of Dilworth began our own steps to initiate the process in Minnesota of a local option sales tax. In ten years, this section of Dilworth on the east side is going to include a community center that is a little bit broader in scope. It's going to include recreational opportunities, wellness opportunities," said Chad Olson.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mayor Carlson: Moorhead mall revitalization project will increase taxable value to upwards of $300M
(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson is citing a significant economic impact from the downtown revitalization project. "The Moorhead Center Mall footprint currently has a taxable value of about $20 to $30 million, but the development that will occur, we will be growing that by closer and upwards to $300 million. So what we contemplate is a 155,000 square feet of civic space, 160,000 of retail experiences, and 1.2 million square feet of residential space which is going to equate to 1,200 units," said Carlson.
Will ND Ever Relax On The “Thanksgiving No Alcohol?”
This has always perplexed me since I first moved to North Dakota almost 9 years ago. Coming out from San Diego, California back in 2014, I moved to Fargo, North Dakota. Obviously, I knew I was going to be in for a culture shock - of course, the weather was going to throw me a HUGE curve ball, and one of the, I guess you call it a myth, was that North Dakotans loved their alcohol. I mean, after all, Mother Nature sometimes forces you to stay at home, to STAY indoors - and to pass the time away ( what seems like an eternity ) there usually is some drinking involved. So when Thanksgiving rolled around, I was surprised to hear about one of North Dakota's laws: This is straight from ndlegis.gov "5-02-05. Dispensing prohibited on certain days - Penalty. A person may not dispense or permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a licensed premises between two a.m. and eight a.m., on Christmas Day, or after six p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, a person may not provide off sale after two a.m. on Thanksgiving Day or between two a.m. and eight a.m. on Sundays. A person that violates this section is guilty of a class A misdemeanor"
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Junkyard seeks tax exemption for "taproom operation" at old Bell Bank building in downtown West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Junkyard LLC is seeking a 5-year property tax exemption for a "taproom operation" in the building previously occupied by Bell Bank in downtown West Fargo. A public hearing to consider the application was announced in a local publication Thursday. The property is at 409 Sheyenne Street. The...
valleynewslive.com
Hornbacher’s donates over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help feed those in need, Hornbacher’s has donated over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank through the annual ‘Feed Hope’ campaign. According to the food bank, every dollar helps them put out two meals. ”It means there are families...
kvrr.com
Why is it usually so windy in our area?
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In our region, we are no strangers to windy conditions. The big question we’d like to know is why is it almost always windy in our area?. “We are very flat, and there is very little terrain and trees across that area. For our area in the Red River Valley, if we have a straight north or south wind, there are long fetches, where there is nothing to stop the wind from blowing. Where if the wind is blowing from the east or the west, there’s trees across Minnesota which tend to block the wind,” Grand Forks National Weather Service Meteorologist Vince Godon said.
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public School winter meal program to begin next week
(Fargo, ND) -- A program for hungry school children and families in Fargo is starting up next week. Fargo Public Schools will be partnering with two organizations, PowerPlate Meals and the Forward Foundation, to hand out take-home meals for their students. The meal bags include five frozen PowerPlate Meals, and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis beginning Tuesday, January 24th and ending in May.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mayor Dardis: West Fargo added $90M in "residential homes" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says the city continues to experience "great residential growth". "Last year we had $90 million of residential homes built in the city of West Fargo, which was the lowest year that we've had in six years. We had $28 million in commercial development that took place in new buildings. So you can see the disparity of that," said Dardis.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo opens branch office space at Pioneer Center for Assessing Department and GIS services
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo Assessing Department and Geographic Information Systems services are now at the City of West Fargo Offices at Pioneer Center, 1405 Prairie Parkway, Suite A in West Fargo. The City recently opened the branch office due to a shortage of space at...
kfgo.com
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
kfgo.com
Over 8,000 truckloads of snow hauled to Mount Fargo so far this winter
FARGO (KFGO) – The north Fargo snow dump known as “Mount Fargo” continues to grow. According to the City of Fargo, as of Friday, Public Works crews have hauled 8,043 truckloads of snow to the site located in the Industrial Park. Mount Fargo is expected to grow...
kfgo.com
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to The Tree Top restaurant & lounge in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement Thursday at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event as she discussed bringing diverse workforce talent to the area.
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Horace mayor on childcare shortage: "I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is"
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Horace says he now has a very specific idea of how badly more childcare is needed in the city. "I wanted to kind of get a gauge because we've got so many young people moving in to the city that have younger children. I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is. I mean it's kind of what it come down to. So I came up with some questions," said Kory Peterson.
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
