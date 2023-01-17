ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Two Miller wrestlers perform well in tournament

Two Fontana A.B. Miller High School wrestlers performed well in tournament competition recently. Setsianna Kraynak took first place in the 116-pound weight class at the Montclair Lady Cavalier Classic girls’ wrestling tournament. She went 4-0 overall and won her championship match by a score of 11-9 in overtime. Also,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
recordgazette.net

Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered

Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
YUCAIPA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana High School basketball men rise to the challenge; see video

After the Fontana High School basketball men surged to the CIF championship last winter, the Steelers lost most of their top players due to graduation. As a result, coach Mel Wilkins expected that the relatively young Steelers would endure some struggles this season, but he has been pleasantly surprised by their ability to rise to the challenge.
FONTANA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Riverside, January 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with Arlington High School on January 18, 2023, 17:15:00.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
GLENDALE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs

Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns

A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

