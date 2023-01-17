Read full article on original website
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fontana Herald News
Two Miller wrestlers perform well in tournament
Two Fontana A.B. Miller High School wrestlers performed well in tournament competition recently. Setsianna Kraynak took first place in the 116-pound weight class at the Montclair Lady Cavalier Classic girls’ wrestling tournament. She went 4-0 overall and won her championship match by a score of 11-9 in overtime. Also,...
recordgazette.net
Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered
Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana High School basketball men rise to the challenge; see video
After the Fontana High School basketball men surged to the CIF championship last winter, the Steelers lost most of their top players due to graduation. As a result, coach Mel Wilkins expected that the relatively young Steelers would endure some struggles this season, but he has been pleasantly surprised by their ability to rise to the challenge.
Riverside, January 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Chuck McDonald III, 2025 Mater Dei (California) star cornerback, has high praise for USC visit
McDonald plays for one of the top high school football programs
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 1 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
The USC coaching staff has hit the state of Georgia hard over the last few weeks with offers, including the No. 1 defensive lineman and 2024 five-star Composite Buford (GA) recruit Eddrick Houston on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
outlooknewspapers.com
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.
vvng.com
Hesperia man ejected, killed in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road. CHP incident...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs
Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
parkerliveonline.com
Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns
A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
Fontana Herald News
New Boot Barn store will hold grand opening in Fontana during weekend of Jan. 20-22
A new Boot Barn store will be holding a grand opening event in Fontana during the weekend of Jan. 20-22. The 15,000-square-foot store is located at 16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 200 in the northern area of the city. During the grand opening days, there will be live music, giveaways,...
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
