wkms.org
West KY Alt-Country Band Hollerhead to Perform Next Live Lunch January 27
Hailing from far Western Kentucky near the banks of the winding Clarks River in Almo, Kentucky, alternative country rockers "Hollerhead" are here to bring their all-consuming, high-energy, soulful sound to stages across the Midwest. They'll take the "stage" in the WKMS studios next week to kick off the 2023 Sounds Good Live Lunch series.
wkms.org
Bowling Green’s first LGBTQ health clinic accepting new patients
A multi-specialty healthcare provider in Bowling Green is opening a new clinic to serve the needs of the region’s LGBTQ community. The new practice, part of the Graves Gilbert Clinic, will offer specialized services including gender affirming care for transgender patients, HIV prevention including PrEP prescriptions, and LGBTQ-specific mental health treatments. Primary care will also be available for traditional medical needs.
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
whopam.com
Former Trigg County teacher gets pre-trial diversion for inappropriate relationship
The former Trigg County High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student will avoid jail time and could have her charges completely expunged. Forty-year old Ashley Wells of Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in November to one count of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second-degree, amended down from sexual abuse in the first-degree.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Housing Authority begins search for new director, commissioner resigns over $311,000 in payments
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Housing Authority (CHA) has begun searching for a permanent executive director as well as a full-time finance director after concerns were raised about both positions this week. Additionally, one commissioner has resigned citing fears that the board may be violating federal law.
k105.com
Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth
A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
whopam.com
Arrest made in recent burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary earlier this week on Rose Drive. The Hopkinsville police report says 25-year old Dequaveon Pryor of Hopkinsville entered a home in the 700 block of Rose Monday night and stole a PlayStation Pro and Chromebook with a combined value of about $423.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
whopam.com
March court date set for alleged gunman in Sharpe Street murder
The alleged gunman in the October, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville is set to go to trial in April. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and defense attorney Ted Shouse agreed to schedule another court hearing in a couple months Wednesday morning for 26-year old Cortez Hairston, Jr. and determine then if that April trial date is feasible.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
whopam.com
One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
