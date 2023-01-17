ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Caught on camera: Man uses sledgehammer to bust up west Houston jewelry store

HOUSTON, Texas — A west Houston jewelry store was targeted by a thief with a sledgehammer overnight on Wednesday. Surveillance video shows a man smashing through a plate glass window at Houston Jewelry before entering the store. Inside, pieces of door can be seen flying into the showroom before the suspect is seen sliding over a display case.
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man dies after being run over near Museum District

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Museum District. Police responded to the scene late Friday night on Palm Street at the Fannin Street intersection. According to HPD Lt. Rosemon, police initially received a call from a driver about a man lying...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"

HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

