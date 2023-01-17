Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
HPD: Thief gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in front of SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a thief who got away with only a box of Pringles after robbing a man in front of a convenience store in southeast Houston. This happened on Christmas Eve on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road, and it was all caught on camera.
Man shot to death at Houston Gardens-area gas station where beloved clerk killed in 2022
Just 10 months ago, a beloved store clerk was found dead in a backroom of the store. Fast forward to Friday evening, and a man has faced a similar fate.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HPD: Man on bicycle zip ties N. Houston business owner, steals employees' Christmas bonuses
HOUSTON — Houston police need your help to find the guy they say went into a north Houston business last month, robbed the owner at gunpoint and made off with employees’ Christmas bonuses. It happened on December 16 at the business on Bostic, just east of Jensen. The...
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
Driver crashes into home after being shot near George Bush Park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was left in critical condition after he was shot and crashed his car into a home near George Bush Park Saturday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the shooting just after 11 a.m. Saturday on Lucky Star...
KHOU
Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
Caught on camera: Man uses sledgehammer to bust up west Houston jewelry store
HOUSTON, Texas — A west Houston jewelry store was targeted by a thief with a sledgehammer overnight on Wednesday. Surveillance video shows a man smashing through a plate glass window at Houston Jewelry before entering the store. Inside, pieces of door can be seen flying into the showroom before the suspect is seen sliding over a display case.
Houston Jewelry's burglar smashes way into cases, but cuts himself and leaves behind his blood
The scene, which was caught on camera, unfolded like a multi-million dollar heist, which Houston Jewelry's owner says is anything but.
fox26houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 35 years for mistakenly killing man then fleeing the country
Houston - Houston business owner, Oscar Aristides Garcia, was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week. Owner of a Houston transmission repair shop, Garcia, fled the country in 2018 after shooting a man he mistook for a thief. "A man who intentionally kills an innocent stranger and then does...
KHOU
VIDEO: Man gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in Houston
This happened on Christmas Eve at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Police are hoping someone can identify the thief.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
cw39.com
Man, woman shot in suspected drive-by shooting in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street. A man and a woman were hit...
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
KHOU
Two people found dead after neighbor reported odor coming from apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead after Houston police said a neighbor reported an odor coming from an apartment. This happened at a complex near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway. The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment around 2...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Surveillance shows jewelry store thief stealing bucket of jewelry worth "nothing"
A robber stole a bucket full of merchandise from Houston Jewelry but the owner Rex Solomon says the thief will be surprised to find out the merchandise he stole is worth "nothing". (Video Courtesy of Houston Jewelry/Rex Solomon)
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
HPD: Man dies after being run over near Museum District
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Museum District. Police responded to the scene late Friday night on Palm Street at the Fannin Street intersection. According to HPD Lt. Rosemon, police initially received a call from a driver about a man lying...
fox26houston.com
Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"
HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
KHOU
