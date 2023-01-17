ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGO

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State

Cavaliers -7 BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland scores 111.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game. The Warriors are...
CLEVELAND, OH
KGO

Ja Morant, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week

Ja Morant talks some trash and more from our NBA quotes of the week. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after scoring on Phoenix Suns point guard Saben Lee. "We are limited with bodies. So until some of our big guys or some of our key guys get back ... we got to continue to play how we've played the last couple games. Play mistake-free basketball."

Comments / 0

Community Policy