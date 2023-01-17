Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
KGO
Where have the Warriors gone? Collapse to Celtics could spark changes by Steve Kerr
BOSTON -- For the first three quarters of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Stephen Curry and company looked like themselves. Coach Steve Kerr went as far as to say they looked like a championship team. But then, in the fourth quarter and through overtime,...
KGO
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State
Cavaliers -7 BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland scores 111.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game. The Warriors are...
KGO
Steve Kerr laments sitting Warriors' stars vs. Cavs; advocates for shorter season
CLEVELAND -- Steve Kerr doesn't like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players. Golden State's coach has a solution -- less games. Following the Warriors' overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, Kerr sat superstarStephen Curryalong with starters Draymond Green,...
KGO
Jordan Poole carries short-handed Warriors to upset of Cavaliers
CLEVELAND -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with Jordan Poole after Poole got called for a delay of game -- the team's second -- with seven seconds to go in the third quarter of their eventual 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. "Jordan!"...
KGO
Ja Morant, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week
Ja Morant talks some trash and more from our NBA quotes of the week. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after scoring on Phoenix Suns point guard Saben Lee. "We are limited with bodies. So until some of our big guys or some of our key guys get back ... we got to continue to play how we've played the last couple games. Play mistake-free basketball."
Comments / 0