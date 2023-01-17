Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
10NEWS
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video. Cellphone videos posted on Twitter showed the man in the parking lot outside a Publix supermarket in Homestead holding a gun and...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
NBC Miami
Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Lauderhill
A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Lauderhill. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds with...
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
WSVN-TV
Police search for man following shooting near Wawa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and...
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
WSVN-TV
BSO search for woman accused of stealing purse from vehicle in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle and a woman accused of stealing a purse from a car parked at a local cemetery. According to investigators, the incident happened on Jan. 4, near the 1500 block of...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
WSVN-TV
BSO motorman hospitalized after hit-and-run incident in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office motorman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run incident. BSO arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 49th Avenue, Wednesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the deputy’s motorcycle lay on the ground....
foxsports640.com
Body discovered in Pompano Beach Walmart parking lot
POMPANO BEACH, FL– Authorities in Pompano Beach are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a Walmart parking lot. The discovery was made in a vehicle around 8:45 a.m….
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspect who shot and killed 24-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a South Florida murder. On Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at 712 SW 10th St., where they found 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound. Pierre was transported to a hospital where he...
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Click10.com
Man faces 8 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Miami’s Liberty City
MIAMI – Detectives accused Hakeem Lanier of shooting at a mother and her children while they were on their way to school earlier this month in Miami. He appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday. Police officers responded at about 8:20 a.m., on Jan. 12, to Northwest 51 Terrace,...
Click10.com
Body found inside burning vehicle in parking lot near Fort Lauderdale school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle Thursday morning. Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the parking lot of the Palm Aire Village Park, located near the Calvary Chapel/Calvary Christian Academy, just after 3 a.m.
