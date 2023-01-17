ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center. Leaders highlighted economic trends for the hostess city in 2022. According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, it was a record year for business development in the Chatham...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth councilmember resigns, ethics complaint dismissed

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth councilmember has resigned from her seat. In her resignation letter, Councilwoman Jo Smith said in-part quote, “I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule.”. Councilman Rufus Bright says he didn’t see it coming....
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Richmond Hill home...
SAVANNAH, GA

