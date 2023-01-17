Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Co. elementary school to learn about reading program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young readers in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are more than doubling the national average for reading fluency thanks to a virtual program, according to public school leaders. Georgia’s state superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Godley Station K-8 to learn about a program helping students excel...
WSAV-TV
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
wtoc.com
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
wtoc.com
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
WJCL
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools staff member arrested for child molestation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public School worker Christopher O'Malley is facing two felony child molestation charges. Chatham County Police arrested him Monday, Jan. 16. He was taken to Chatham County jail and held on an $11,200 bond. O'Malley works with the district's Nutrition Department, and officials say he...
wtoc.com
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
wtoc.com
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center. Leaders highlighted economic trends for the hostess city in 2022. According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, it was a record year for business development in the Chatham...
wtoc.com
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth councilmember resigns, ethics complaint dismissed
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth councilmember has resigned from her seat. In her resignation letter, Councilwoman Jo Smith said in-part quote, “I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule.”. Councilman Rufus Bright says he didn’t see it coming....
wtoc.com
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
wtoc.com
Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
wtoc.com
Woman injured in shooting on Pate Street, Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been injured in a shooting on Pate Street in Savannah. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened in the area of the 2800 block of Pate Street. Police say a woman received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Savannah Police is...
WJCL
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
WSAV-TV
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Richmond Hill home...
